The GATE's 2022 Holiday Gift Guides Launch on November 14

– 12th annual holiday gift guides include giveaways, gift ideas, cocktail recipes, and more –

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ – Canadians love the holiday season, and to celebrate The GATE will launch the 12th annual edition of its holiday gift guides on November 14, 2022.

Celebrating more than 22 years of entertainment news, reviews, and interviews, The GATE continues its holiday tradition that includes gift guides for charity giving, luxury products, cocktails, gadgets, and much more.

The GATE’s very popular holiday giveaways also return starting on November 15, with gifts and gift inspiration to inspire readers across the country.

Special coverage for the holidays will be tagged on social media with #GATEGiftGuides. Join in the conversation on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Editor-In-Chief W. Andrew Powell is available for interviews to discuss gift ideas, charity giving, and more. Images available upon request.

Find The GATE’s Holiday Gift Guides at www.thegate.ca/holiday-gift-guide/.

About The GATE

The GATE is proud to celebrate more than 20 years covering entertainment, culture, and style; from film, music and television, to travel, gaming and electronics. Launched and operated by Owner and Editor-In-Chief, W. Andrew Powell, The GATE’s stories and reviews have been read around the world, but most importantly, across Canada, proudly featuring Canadian talent and icons. Featuring annual coverage of events like the Toronto International Film Festival , Hot Docs, and the Oscars, The GATE is also proud to work with top international brands, particularly for its much-anticipated annual Holiday Gift Guides . For more, visit TheGATE.ca .

