The Go-Go’s’ Kathy Valentine talks infamous Rolling Stone cover, ‘Beauty’ secrets, and why they’re not in the Rock Hall

In March 1982, new wave legends the Go-Go’s’ debut LP, Beauty and the Beat, topped the Billboard 200 album chart, making them the first — and, to date only — all-female band that wrote their own songs and played their own instruments to achieve that feat. The album remained at No. 1 for six consecutive weeks, went double-platinum, and yielded the No. 2 single “We Got the Beat.” It was a dream come true for bassist Kathy Valentine, who’d wanted to be a rock star ever since she was a little girl and saw Suzi Quatro on TV. (“The ground split open, and everything made sense to me,” she says of that eureka moment.)

Five months later, Valentine and her bandmates had the chance to fulfill another rock ‘n’ roll fantasy and pose for the cover of Rolling Stone. But the sexism they’d experienced in their early days — when no major label would take a chance on signing them, even though they were playing sold-out shows in their native Los Angeles — marred what should have be a career triumph.

“We were really bothered by the Rolling Stone cover,” Valentine, who just released her raw and gritty memoir, All I Ever Wanted, tells Yahoo Entertainment/SiriusXM Volume. She recalls when the Go-Go’s showed up to a Manhattan loft for their shoot with renowned photographer Annie Liebowitz — wearing outfits they’d chosen for themselves — they were initially elated. “[Liebowitz] is an icon. Rolling Stone is an icon. These things are iconic. These are the things you’ve looked up to since you were 12 years old,” says Valentine. But then Liebowitz’s assistant walked in with bags of Hanes underwear, which the Go-Go’s learned would be their “wardrobe” for the photo session.

The Go-Go's on the cover of Rolling Stone, 1982. (Photo: Annie Liebowitz/Rolling Stone)

The Go-Go’s resisted at first, when Liebowitz urged them to “just try it” and put on the tighty-whiteys. But after a lot of arguing back and forth, they ultimately relented, feeling pressured and intimidated — and justifying to themselves that at least they only had to don plain white cotton undies, as opposed to sexy lace lingerie.

“All of a sudden we get to be on the cover of Rolling Stone, and we’re being shot by this legend,” Valentine recalls. “So, you kind of go with it. … We respected [Liebowitz] a lot and we were thrilled to be in a shoot for with her. It’s weird — you kind of do what you’re told sometimes. It just depends in the moment. And especially when there’s five people there, one person can still be grumbling and moaning and bitching about something, but they have to pipe down if everybody else is going along with the plan.”

Some fans might be surprised to learn that this infamous cover — part of a long, problematic tradition of Rolling Stone having its female cover subjects pose in various dates of undress — was captured by a woman, not through the leering lens of a leering male photographer. But Valentine says it wasn’t the underwear that really upset the band in the end. It was the magazine’s snarky, degrading declaration: “Go-Go’s Put Out.”

“[Liebowitz] is such a visionary and such an artist; I’m sure [she had] some creative statement. It could have been a spin on ‘They’re such wholesome girls!’” says Valentine. “But I think what rubs salt in that was the ‘Go-Go’s Put Out’ headline — almost a commentary like, ‘Oh, the wholesome girls, look at them, they’re not sexy-underwear-posing, it’s like they’re at a slumber party!’ That might’ve been the message, but when you say the Go-Go’s ‘put out,’ that was unmistakably a dig.”