The Good Life Unravelled Podcast – Ep. 31: The Importance of Hobbies: My Foray into Gardening | Elizabeth Dhokia
LISTEN TO THE SHOW HERE
Listen on:
In today’s episode we are looking at the importance of hobbies and how they help improve our overall wellbeing.
In particular I talk about how I discovered gardening last year. I share my journey from somebody who hated the idea of getting their hands mucky to being a fully fledged member of the green thumb gang. I talk about where this new hobby started, how it has been beneficial to my health and why I will keep going with it.
LEARNING POINTS
- How I feel when I am gardening
- 7 reasons why I love gardening as a hobby
- Why a hobby helps improve your overall wellbeing
MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE
Share your thoughts on the show with the hashtag #GoodLifeUnravelled
And please share a positive review on Apple Podcasts, it helps other people find us.
***
Previously on The Good Life Unravelled … Episode #030 – Self-Care in Self-Isolation