The Good Life Unravelled Podcast – Ep. 31: The Importance of Hobbies: My Foray into Gardening | Elizabeth Dhokia

In today’s episode we are looking at the importance of hobbies and how they help improve our overall wellbeing.

In particular I talk about how I discovered gardening last year. I share my journey from somebody who hated the idea of getting their hands mucky to being a fully fledged member of the green thumb gang. I talk about where this new hobby started, how it has been beneficial to my health and why I will keep going with it.

LEARNING POINTS

How I feel when I am gardening

7 reasons why I love gardening as a hobby

Why a hobby helps improve your overall wellbeing

MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE

