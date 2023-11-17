The Government of Canada and FCM Invest $5 Million to Support Major Renovations to St. Albert's Fountain Park Recreation Centre

ST. ALBERT, AB, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ – Federal and municipal leaders are working together to build thriving communities that are sustainable, affordable and healthy for Canadians to live in. That’s why community-building retrofit projects are getting federal support from the Government of Canada and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM).

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and FCM President Scott Pearce announced a $5 million federal investment for retrofits to the Fountain Park Recreation Centre in St. Albert, Alberta, through the Green Municipal Fund’s (GMF) Community Buildings Retrofit initiative.

The retrofits are expected to modernize the 45-year-old building, which has not seen a major renovation since 1999, to be more energy efficient. By utilizing a range of retrofits including high-efficiency boilers, upgrading the lighting system, installing more efficient windows and replacing air handling units, the building’s utility costs are anticipated to decrease by over $98,000 per year, while energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions are reduced by 30% and 42%, respectively.

These retrofits are funded by the Green Municipal Fund, administered by FCM, through a federal endowment by the Government of Canada. For over 20 years, GMF has helped local governments switch to sustainable practices faster. Its unique mix of funding, resources and training gives municipalities the tools they need to build resilience and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The Community Buildings Retrofit initiative is part of a $950 million federal investment in FCM’s Green Municipal Fund and is designed to scale up energy-efficiency and lower emissions across Canada.

“Energy efficiency retrofits are creating sustainable jobs, reducing energy bills and contributing to the fight against climate change. The Government of Canada is pleased to support residents in St. Albert, Alberta, with a $5-million investment for the Fountain Park Recreation Centre, which will reduce energy consumption by 30 percent and emissions by nearly half. Congratulations to all of those involved in this important local development.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

“Fighting climate change requires all levels of government to work together to invest in renewable technologies, reduce energy costs and create sustainable jobs. Today, in partnership with FCM, this federal investment to retrofit the Fountain Park Recreation Centre will continue to serve the residents of St. Albert by reducing costs and emissions and by providing access to recreation activities for years to come.”

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages of Canada

“Over half of all greenhouse gas emissions are influenced by municipalities which own many buildings such as arenas, pools and recreation centres, so retrofitting them can make a substantial contribution to climate action. This is why FCM’s Green Municipal Fund and the Government of Canada support projects like the Fountain Park Recreation Centre’s retrofitting upgrades. These projects are essential for Canada to achieve its net-zero target by 2050 and also reduce costs for local governments and residents. Together, we can build a greener and more affordable Canada.”

Scott Pearce

FCM President

