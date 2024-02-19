The Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec invest close to $21.5 million in public transit in Sherbrooke

SHERBROOKE, QC, Feb. 19, 2024 /CNW/ – Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant, and Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier and Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, announce an investment of $21,445,679 to modernize the Société de transport de Sherbrooke (STS) and electrify its vehicles. The governments of Quebec and Canada are investing $12,482,553 and $8,963,126 respectively.

For the occasion, the ministers were accompanied by Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, MNA Élisabeth Brière, MNA for Saint-François Geneviève Hébert, MNA for Richmond André Bachand, Sherbrooke Mayor Évelyne Beaudin and STS President Laure Letarte-Lavoie. The projects funded will benefit the community by providing residents with a modern, efficient public transit network.

Firstly, more than $18.6 million will support the electrification of the STS operations centre. This sum also covers the expansion of the main building, the installation of a new electric entrance, and the acquisition and commissioning of charging stations for the 40 future 100% electric buses. These vehicles come from the contract announced on May 8, 2023 for the acquisition of 1229 electric city buses from Nova Bus.

In addition, $2.8 million is being invested to improve the customer experience. More specifically, boarding will be made easier and faster thanks to 140 new validators capable of accepting payment by credit card and QR code, which will be installed on the front and rear of all vehicles. The STS will also acquire 120 validators for paratransit to replace its token payment system and simplify fare management. Finally, passengers will be able to use Wi-Fi on board buses thanks to the acquisition and installation of a 5G/LTE modem communication system.

These projects will improve the capacity, quality and safety of the City of Sherbrooke’s existing public transit network, while helping to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and thus combat climate change.

This investment in public transit will help make this community more inclusive and enhances the quality of life for users of these services by making it easier for them to get around.

Quotes

“When we invest in public transit, we’re not only fighting climate change, we’re also investing in the well-being of local residents. Like the people of Sherbrooke, who will soon have access to a more modern, reliable and efficient bus service. We continue to deliver for Quebecers through investments that will make a real difference to their everyday lives.”

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“This is further proof that our government is massively supporting public transit in our regions. By offering direct benefits such as a 100% electric service adapted to the reality of its users, we are investing in improved services and quality of life for Quebecers.”

Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier of Quebec and Minister of Transports and Sustainable Mobility

“Today’s investment in the city of Sherbrooke’s public transit system is a promise of efficient, convenient travel throughout the city, and an opportunity to contribute to the effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Compton—Stanstead

“In Sherbrooke, 53% of greenhouse gas emissions come from transportation. So we need to work on moving away from the single-occupant car and towards active and public transportation. Today’s investment will not only support the Société de transport de Sherbrooke in its efforts to completely electrify its bus fleet, but will also enable it to offer a more efficient and reliable service to the population. By modernizing our public transit infrastructure, we’re making it easier and more convenient for residents to choose environmentally-friendly means of getting around.”

Élisabeth Brière, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke

“This investment shows our commitment to developing sustainable mobility initiatives throughout Quebec, including in Sherbrooke. The STS will be able to significantly improve both the experience and its energy performance. Together, we’re building an efficient transportation network, where quality of service and respect for the environment go hand in hand.”

Geneviève Hébert, Member of National Assembly for Saint-François

“Like us, many organizations in our region have great ambitions when it comes to electrification. Sometimes, all that’s needed is financial leverage to turn words into deeds, and I’m delighted that we can help modernize the STS operations centre, install charging stations inside the garage to accommodate the new electric vehicles, and enhance the user experience.”

André Bachand, Member of National Assembly for Richmond

“The development of sustainable mobility is one of my administration’s priorities. With this major financial support for five projects, our government partners are backing the STS’s energy transition and making it easier for the entire Sherbrooke community to get around. All the members of the municipal council welcome these investments in our public transit system with great appreciation.”

Évelyne Beaudin, Mayor of Sherbrooke

” The Société de transport de Sherbrooke is very grateful for the support offered today by the governments of Canada and Quebec. In addition to the technological advances they will enable, these investments will help us deploy a public transit network that meets our ambitions, is accessible and innovative, and is in line with our strategic objectives. The entire population of Sherbrooke will benefit from these projects.”

Laure Letarte-Lavoie, President of the Société de transport de Sherbrooke

Quick Facts

The amounts break down as follows : The Government of Quebec is investing $12,482,553 through the Programme d’aide gouvernementale aux infrastructures de transport collectif; The Government of Canada is investing $8,963,126 through the same program. These funds come from the Public Transit component of the Integrated Bilateral Agreement Canada – Quebec for the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Société de transport de Sherbrooke is contributing $1,579,322 .

The Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks.

Infrastructure Program supports the building, expansion, and upgrading of urban and rural transit networks. Investments in public transit help Canadians get where they need to be, create new manufacturing and construction jobs, reduce pollution, and make life more affordable.

Including today’s announcement, 26 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Quebec , with a total federal contribution of more than $2.8 billion and a total provincial contribution of more than $5.4 billion .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Today’s funding brings the Quebec government’s support for the STS to approximately $115.2 million since 2019. This amount includes:

government’s support for the STS to approximately since 2019. This amount includes: Up to 40 electric buses from the contract to acquire up to 1229 electric city buses from Novabus announced on May 8, 2023 ; $4.7 million from the one-time $400-million budget envelope allocated to public transit organizations to support the recovery of their services hard hit by health measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federal government is investing $14.9 billion over the next eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in permanent, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

Associated Links

Backgrounder : The Government of Canada and the Government of Quebec invest close to $21.5 million in public transit in Sherbrooke

Investing in Canada: Canada’s Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Public Transit Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/pti-itc-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Quebec

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-qc-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Programme d’aide gouvernementale aux infrastructures de transport collectif

https://www.transports.gouv.qc.ca/fr/aide-finan/transport-collectif/PAGITC/Pages/PAGITC.aspx

