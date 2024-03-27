The Government of Canada and the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal invest $25 million in a new energy-efficient community centre in Laval

LAVAL, QC, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ – Residents of Laval and the surrounding area will have a new place to meet and enjoy their favorite activities, thanks to a joint investment of $25 million by the federal government and the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal to support the construction of a new energy-efficient community centre in the heart of the Chomedey district.

Announced by the Prime Minister, the Right Honourable Justin Trudeau, the Laval community complex will benefit the community by providing residents with a modern, green venue for a multitude of community, recreational, cultural and sporting activities.

A prosperous economy needs strategic investments in green infrastructure to build a sustainable future for Canadians, with access to good jobs, while limiting the impact on the local environment.

The new community complex will include a sports complex with a double gymnasium, a theatre with a stage, space for social services, a library, offices and conference rooms. A large-scale photovoltaic system integrated into the building, together with state-of-the-art heat pumps, will also enable the building to produce and obtain renewable energy, with zero carbon emissions.

This state-of-the-art eco-energy and net-zero carbon infrastructure will further enhance citizens’ awareness of sustainable development, while strengthening the community’s climate resilience.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program aims to improve the places where Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather, by reducing pollution, cutting costs and supporting thousands of good jobs.

Through green and other improvements to existing public community buildings and new construction in underserved communities, these investments will help ensure that community facilities are inclusive, accessible and long-lived, while also helping Canada meet its carbon-neutral goals by 2050.

Quotes

“Community buildings are at the heart of Canadian cities and municipalities. The funds announced today will go towards the construction of a new, modern, energy-efficient complex where Laval residents can come together to move, socialize and play. The construction of new, environmentally-friendly buildings will help Canadians create healthier, more vibrant communities, while helping to build a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come.”

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

” Community, recreational and sporting activities are essential to build strong, united communities. Residents and members of Laval’s Hellenic community will soon benefit from a new carbon-neutral complex, which will be a valuable asset and a key infrastructure serving the community for many years to come.”

Annie Koutrakis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec and Member of Parliament for Vimy

“Today’s 10 million dollar investment is not only an investment that will help our Hellenic community thrive for many years to come, but it is also an investment in the future of our planet. This future energy-efficient community centre ensures that every step we take going forward will also be a step towards a greener, more resilient community for future generations.”

Emmanuella Lambropoulos, Member of Parliament for Saint-Laurent

“Building green infrastructure is essential to achieving our climate goals. The project announced today will help the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal take advantage of renewable energy to reduce the environmental impact and operating costs of its new community centre. Our government continues to work with its partners to support projects that bring us closer to our goal of carbon neutrality and make a real difference in our communities. “

Fayçal El-Khoury, Member of Parliament for Laval—Les Îles

“The new state-of-the-art, solar-powered community centre will benefit not only the Hellenic community, but all Laval residents. It embodies the latest technology in solar energy and carbon-neutral emissions. Not only does it strengthen our resilience in the face of ever-changing climatic conditions, but it will also contribute to Laval’s landscape in harmony with the environment, offering many people a rich cultural experience to enjoy.”

Dr. George Tsoukas, Chairman of the Board of the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $10,000,000 in this project under the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, and the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal is contributing $15,000,000 .

in this project under the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, and the Hellenic Community of is contributing . The GICB program was created in support of Canada’s Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan’s first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan’s first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The application period for the GICB Program is now closed.

