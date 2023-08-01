The Government of Canada invests in the renovation of the Canadian Native Friendship Centre in Edmonton

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ – Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, and Tracy Cardinal, Vice President of the Canadian Native Friendship Centre (CNFC), announced a federal investment of more than $1.1 million and a CNFC investment of more than $560,000 to renovate the Canadian Native Friendship Centre in Edmonton.

Through this investment, the CNFC will create a safer space for youth and visitors of all ages to connect with each other through a welcoming place. The interior and exterior of the Centre will be completely renovated to bring new life to the historical building and meet or exceed building codes. Additionally, the interior renovations will include upgraded meeting rooms, kitchen and gathering spaces. Through these upgrades, the Centre will be able to continue to provide essential programs and services in a more accessible way while acting as a gathering place for the local Indigenous community. The renovated space will also provide a better working environment for CNFC staff.

By upgrading this historical building to meet environmental standards, it will continue to be a familiar landmark and valuable resource to the community. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility’s energy consumption by an estimated 54.6% and greenhouse gas emissions by 30.6 tonnes annually.

The CNFC was created to support the Indigenous community by welcoming new residents to the city with referral services. Serving approximately 10,000 people annually, it is a hub for the community and hosts meetings, social events and local gatherings and strives to improve the quality of life of Indigenous people in an urban environment by supporting self-determined activities. They also encourage equal access to and participation in the programming offered.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country’s economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

“The Canadian Native Friendship Centre retrofit project will improve the experience for the community, and will help move our country towards our greenhouse gas emission reduction goals. This project will add energy savings, emissions reductions, and accessibility improvements for an essential community facility for the local Indigenous community in Edmonton.”

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

“Reconciliation with Indigenous communities is a key focus of our government. This investment in the renovation of the Canadian Native Friendship Centre in Edmonton will serve the growing number of Indigenous people who call the city home. We are focused on building a more prosperous, more resilient, and more sustainable future for Indigenous people in Edmonton.”

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

“On behalf of the Canadian Native Friendship Centre, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to Infrastructure Canada; the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, the Government of Alberta; Community Facility Enhancement Grant, and Employment and Social Development Canada; Small Project Component of the Enabling Accessibility Fund for their contribution supporting the renovation for the new home of the Canadian Native Friendship Centre. Their support allowed for the revitalization of a building originally constructed over 100 years ago that can now continue to be a part of the historic neighbourhood for another 100 years.”

Tracy Cardinal, Vice President of the Canadian Native Friendship Centre

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing $1,157,435 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB). The CNFC is contributing $560,563 , along with other funding from partners in the amount of $366,305 .

is investing $1,157,435 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB). The CNFC is contributing , along with other funding from partners in the amount of . The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and gather by cutting pollution, making life more affordable, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada’s Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan’s first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy, supporting the Plan’s first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and higher resilience to climate change. It is providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. For more information, please visit the Infrastructure Canada website.

