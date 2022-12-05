The Government of Canada Launches Call for Proposals for the Multi-Partner Research Initiative

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2022 /CNW/ – The Government of Canada is committed to keeping Canada’s marine and coastal areas clean and safe for generations to come. Through Canada’s Oceans Protection Plan, the Government of Canada is ensuring that the best scientific advice, knowledge and tools are being used to protect Canada’s waters.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, launched an open call for proposals through the renewed Multi-Partner Research Initiative (MPRI) to support oil spill response science and research projects across Canada and abroad. Over the next five years, the initiative will provide $20.3 million in contribution funding to selected proposals.

The renewed MPRI is part of the next phase of the Oceans Protection Plan. Investments announced today will support collaboration among leading experts to improve our understanding of oil spill response in offshore, coastal and onshore environments. Activities under the initiative also aim to improve oil spill response technologies and their efficacy to ensure that Canada is well equipped to make informed decisions that minimize the environmental impacts of oil spills and enhance habitat recovery.

More information on eligibility and how to apply can be found on the MPRI call for proposals webpage.

Applications for this first open call for proposals will be accepted until January 20, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

The Oceans Protection Plan is a success story. When Indigenous Peoples, industry, communities, scientists and government work together to protect our environment, grow our economy, and support good jobs across the country, we deliver real results. A renewed and expanded Oceans Protection Plan will keep Canada’s oceans and coasts healthy, advance reconciliation, and build a clean future for our children and grandchildren.

Quotes

“Protecting our oceans and waterways is a vital undertaking. That is why, through the Multi-Partner Research Initiative, the Government of Canada is supporting scientists and communities in upholding the health and well-being of communities across Canada, particularly in coastal regions. As we approach COP15, Canada is working to protect nature — including in marine ecosystems, while advancing our concurrent climate and economic goals.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

“The Multi-Partner Research Initiative established an integrated national and international research network to advance oil spill science. This research on developing new technologies for oil spill mitigation and clean-up, as well as the training and development of the next generation of scientists and researchers, has assured that Canada remains a global leader in oil spill response. I am pleased this important work and collaboration are continuing.”

The Honourable Joyce Murray

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

“By working together, we are making sure that Canada’s marine safety and environmental protections are world-class and meet Canadians’ expectations. The Oceans Protection Plan is ensuring that we are ready to respond to all types of incidents with a broad range of tools, science, responders, processes and techniques to reduce the environmental impacts of a spill.”

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

“By continuing to invest in science, we are strengthening our collective knowledge, understanding and protection of the environment during oil spill incidents. Programs like the Multi-Partner Research Initiative help ensure that solid science underpins how we prevent, prepare for, and respond to environmental emergencies.”

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Quick Facts

The funding announced today is part of the Government of Canada’s Budget 2022 commitment to provide $2 billion over nine years to renew Canada’s Oceans Protection Plan and expand its work into new areas.





Budget 2022 commitment to provide over nine years to renew Oceans Protection Plan and expand its work into new areas. Since 2016, the Government of Canada has dedicated $3.5 billion to the Oceans Protection Plan, making it the largest investment Canada has ever made to protect its coasts and waterways.





has dedicated to the Oceans Protection Plan, making it the largest investment has ever made to protect its coasts and waterways. As of 2022, the MPRI has funded more than 50 projects in Canada , and abroad, with a total Government of Canada investment of more than $40 million .





, and abroad, with a total Government of investment of more than . It has also been instrumental in training the next generation of Canada’s oil spill experts, having funded over 115 post-graduate students including 33 post-doctoral fellows.

Associated links

Multimedia

