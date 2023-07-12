The governments of Canada, Nova Scotia and Bayside Development Corporation invest in green energy upgrades to the Bayside Travel Centre in Paqtnkek Mi'kmaw Nation

PAQTNKEK MI’KMAW NATION, NS, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ – Today, Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso, the Honourable Michelle Thompson, Minister of Health and Wellness, on behalf of the Honourable Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables, and Rose Paul, CEO and President of the Bayside Corporation, announced more than $1.6 million in joint funding to support green energy upgrades to the Bayside Travel Centre.

Project works include installing a direct current microgrid energy system featuring solar photovoltaic panels, battery storage, and two electric vehicle (EV) fast chargers at the Bayside Travel Center, owned by the Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation.

By incorporating three different technologies, this project marks the first microgrid in Nova Scotia to act together to provide energy services.

This investment will decrease greenhouse gas emissions by 3,945 tonnes, increase access to EV chargers, and create more jobs in the community.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country’s economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

Quotes

“The Bayside Travel Centre Solar Microgrid installation is an important milestone for Nova Scotia, the Town of Antigonish and the Paq’tnkek Nation. Green energy projects like this are great for our communities in so many ways. They generate clean electricity, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create good jobs. This project will play a pivotal role in the fight against climate change and Nova Scotia’s clean energy future.”

Mike Kelloway, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton—Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

“The Government of Canada is working with Indigenous partners to deliver job-creating clean energy investments across the country. Today’s investment is a good example of this ambitious action. We are pleased to be deploying EV chargers, batteries and solar panels to the Bayside Travel Centre with Paq’tnkek Mi’kmaw Nation and provincial partners.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources

“Our approach to the energy transition must leave no one behind. Today’s announcement will allow the community to reduce emissions while creating good paying jobs for its people. Investments in climate-friendly solutions like this one will create benefits for years to come both for the environment and for Indigenous Peoples. Congratulations to Paqtnkek Mi’kmaw Nation for taking this important step.”

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services

“The technology we’re seeing in the renewable energy sector in Nova Scotia is truly inspiring. The upgrades Bayside Development Corporation are pursuing will set an example for other organizations in the province to propel themselves to a cleaner, greener future.”

The Honourable Michelle Thompson, Minister of Health and Wellness, on behalf of the Honourable Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables

“The Renewable Development is a leading example of Energy Sovereignty and being the stewardess of the land and resources. Working towards NetZero goals is an opportunity to be at the forefront of an industry that aligns with our values of sustainable development while bringing social and economic opportunities to our communities.”

Rose Paul, CEO and President of the Bayside Corporation

Quick Facts

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.4 million in this project, the Government of Nova Scotia is investing $200,000 and the Bayside Development Corporation is contributing $18,309 .

is investing more than in this project, the Government of is investing and the Bayside Development Corporation is contributing . The Government of Canada’s funding comes from Infrastructure Canada’s Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, Natural Resources Canada’s Zero Emissions Vehicle Infrastructure Program and Indigenous Services Canada’s Strategic Partnerships Initiative for Indigenous Clean Energy Economic Development Projects in Atlantic Canada .

funding comes from Infrastructure Canada’s Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program, Natural Resources Canada’s Zero Emissions Vehicle Infrastructure Program and Indigenous Services Canada’s Strategic Partnerships Initiative for Indigenous Clean Energy Economic Development Projects in . Federal investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast EV charging network along highways, and the deployment of chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, with over 43,600 EV chargers selected for funding to date.

This Green Infrastructure Stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today’s announcement, 63 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been funded in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $357 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $459 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada’s rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the Government of Canada’s work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

