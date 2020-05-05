The Grand Budapest Hotel The Grand Budapest Hotel is certainly Wes Anderson’s m…

The Grand Budapest Hotel

The Grand Budapest Hotel is certainly Wes Anderson’s most melancholic and angriest effort. Filmed and designed with his usual immaculate symmetry and center-of-the-frame photography, the film recalls 1930s screwball comedies with its cast of familiar players, plus one new one for Anderson: an effete and wonderful Ralph Fiennes as M. Gustave, concierge extraordinaire. However, the movie is still set in the ‘30s and even Anderson’s most urbane witticisms begin to falter in the face of fascism and the rise of a world too cruel to be filled with clean lines. This is a charmingly nostalgic film about how beautiful things are ruined by our own ugliness.

