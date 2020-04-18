The Great Khali working out to Kartik Aaryan’s #CoronaStopKaroNa rap amidst lockdown is the wackiest thing you’ll see today — watch video | Bollywood Life

Kartik Aaryan’s songs has made the nation groove in his signature steps. This year, he made us understand the importance of social-distancing with his musical rap and monologue #CoronaStopKaroNa. But who knew that this rap would serve as workout inspiration for The Great Khali. Also Read – ‘Can alcohol kill COVID-19?’ Kartik Aaryan asks a doctor on his digital show Koki Poochega — watch video

World famous wrestler Khali is known for his giant body and his muscles. The legendary wrestler has shared a video on his Tiktok page recently where he’s seen working out and doing some weight-lifting in his house. But what makes this video extraordinary is the music playing in the background – Kartik Aaryan’s internet-breaking Corona Stop Karo Na rap. The monologue which is written by the actor himself and pointed the dos’ and donts’ in the times of the pandemic, took the social media by storm. But who knew that the rap would be used for some serious workout session. The wrestler is not skipping his gym sessions and working out from home and the rap is apt for this one. Well, what can we say, Kartik Aaryan’s songs, dance moves, monologues and raps… all have a similar effect on everyone, as it gets one hooked to it. The rap has become nation’s anthem to fight the pandemic practicing social-distancing and looks like some of our models can use the rap to flex while they workout out ghar pe and do corona stop karo na! Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Kartik Aaryan’s sister shares a heartwarming post, thanking the star for the awareness he’s spreading

Another move by Kartik Aaryan that has been trending on social media and become the talk of the town, is his new hit YouTube series Koki Poochega. The actor’s chat show where he gets in conversation with real life heroes working for the nation and COVID-19 survivors, is surely proving to be one of the most binge-worthy series during the lockdown. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor has also pledged Rs 1 crore to the PM Cares Relief Funds and furthered his efforts to stand with his country to battle these dark times. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Kartik Aaryan bribes a fan with Rs. 2 lakh to help him render a video for his show, Koki Poochega

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.