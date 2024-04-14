"The Hainan FTP and Me": Looking at Hainan's Transformations

HAIKOU, China, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A report from Hainan International Media Center:

On April 13, Hainan International Media Center launched an original feature: “The Hainan FTP and Me.” It uses people’s stories as a vivid way of showing the outside world the work of constructing a free trade port with Chinese characteristics and the changes brought to Hainan by the FTP development.

The major themes of the feature “The Hainan FTP and Me” are scientific and technological innovation, opening up to the outside world, rural revitalization, and green and low-carbon development. Vivid stories of real people in the Hainan National Breeding and Multiplication Research Base, the Port of Yangpu, the Boao Near-Zero Carbon Demonstration Zone, and Maona Village are used to illustrate the way the people of Hainan are striving to be pioneers, are constantly innovating, are working hard at the speedy construction of a free trade port with Chinese characteristics and global influence, and are building a beautiful new Hainan.

Six years ago—at a gathering celebrating the 30th anniversary of the founding of Hainan Province and the Hainan Special Economic Zone on April 13, 2018—Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the decision to build the whole of Hainan into a pilot free trade zone. With the CPC Central Committee agreeing to support Hainan in the construction of this island-wide pilot free trade zone, the gradual exploration and steady promotion of the establishment of a free trade port with Chinese characteristics began alongside the step-by-step promulgation of policies and institutional systems for free trade.

Over the past few years, Hainan has consistently maintained using high-level opening up to serve the overall national strategy and lead the province’s high-quality development. A free trade port institutional framework characterized by “the liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment, the free and convenient flow of cross-border capital flow and people, and the safe and orderly flow of data” has basically taken shape. The construction of the Hainan FTP has finally taken shape and begun exerting influence, becoming an enhancer and accelerator of Hainan’s high-quality development. Last year, the growth of many of Hainan’s economic and social indicators was among the country’s highest. Hainan has also demonstrated bidirectionality in opening up, allowing the world to share in Hainan and China’s development opportunities.

