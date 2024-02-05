The Health Brand Streamlining Consistent Access to Health Food

YoGoody’s Beverages and Supplements Make Healthy Eating Effective, Sustainable, and Convenient

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As the world has recovered from the pandemic, healthy eating has become a growing priority for many consumers. Fueling a healthy body is critical to a properly functioning immune system along with maintaining a healthy lifestyle, and this requires a steady influx of nutritional foods and supplements. One company that is simultaneously answering both requirements is YoGoody.

YoGoody is a health and wellness brand that has developed a range of healthy eating options, including yogurt-based shakes and nutritional gummy supplements. For YoGoody founder Anabela Ferreira and her team, the emphasis is always on creating healthy eating and supplement options that are effective, sustainable, and convenient.

“Eating healthy is notoriously challenging,” explains Ferreira. “Whether it’s boosting your immune system with a zinc and vitamin D infused gummy once a day or bringing a yogurt alternative with you when you’re busy, our products seek to streamline and optimize the process of eating healthy.”

YoGoody’s 1.2.3. Yog product is the poster child of this concept in action. The drink functions as a yogurt alternative that is packed with all of the same cultures typically found in yogurt. It also features a hefty dose of prebiotic fibers that nourish the probiotics and make it easier to feel full after each serving.

Many refer to the health beverage as a “new smarter level of yogurt” — and not just due to its contents. Sustainability is also a factor, as is convenience. As a freeze-dried beverage, it doesn’t require a long refrigeration network and can last for up to 12 months (rather than 10-14 days, as is typical with normal yogurt). It also travels well due to its lack of liquid. All that’s required is to add water, shake, and drink.

YoGoody’s fresh take on healthy eating is gaining momentum quickly. The brand closed out 2023 by winning the Auchan Food Innovation Award while 1.2.3. Yog landed on the shortlist for “Best Dairy Beverage” at the World Beverage Innovation Awards . Heading into the new year, Anabela and the YoGoody team look forward to continuing to serve the health and wellness world with their unique form of disrupted innovation as they help consumers across the globe access effective, sustainable, and convenient healthy foods and supplements on a daily basis.

About YoGoody

YoGoody operates out of Oporto, Portugal. The company was founded by Anabela Ferreira in 2022 as a way to create a yogurt alternative that is packed with nutrition, hyperconvenient, and sustainably made. YoGoody has nutritionists on staff and invests heavily in R&D. Since its inception, the brand has grown to include three primary product labels: 1.2.3. YOG (everyday health), YoGoody+ (advanced formula), and GummyGoody (targeted supplemental support). Learn more at yogoody.com .

