The Highly Anticipated Bitcoin Classic is Making Its Grand Entrance to Southwest Atlanta This Year, Bringing You the Ultimate Adult Basketball Tournament Experience

ATLANTA, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Prepare for an unforgettable basketball tournament! Elite players from across the nation will clash head-to-head in the most innovative event of the summer. Witness unparalleled athleticism and skill, creating lifelong memories.

Mark your calendars for June 23 & 24, 2023, at Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School. Doors open at 12 PM for heart-pounding action you won’t want to miss.

The Bitcoin Classic (TBC) is taking the tournament to new heights this year. More action, giveaways, and fun await! From the thrilling 3 Point Shooting Contest to captivating live music, this tournament promises an unforgettable experience that kickstarts your summer.

Join us in an atmosphere of excitement, camaraderie, and community. TBC is about more than the game; it’s on a mission to raise awareness and understanding of bitcoin in minority communities.

The winning team will receive a $30K bitcoin prize powered by Cash App, setting them up for success in the digital landscape. TBC aims to bridge the financial gap in minority communities using the decentralized and democratic nature of bitcoin.

Cash App is thrilled to collaborate with TBC to broaden the understanding and availability of bitcoin within the community. The Bitcoin Classic received the Discovery Grant from Cash App’s parent company, Block, Inc. This grant supports projects and organizations focused on bitcoin-related financial education and financial inclusion.

The funding has also contributed to the basketball court restoration at Atlanta’s Brownwood Park, in partnership with local non-profit Art in the Paint. Block is proud to support infrastructure projects that empower communities and create economic opportunities.

Cash App has been an invaluable sponsor for the past two years, significantly contributing to the exposure and enlightenment surrounding bitcoin. We’re honored to have them with us in Atlanta this year.

In addition to thrilling basketball matches, guest speakers will educate and empower attendees on bitcoin and its implications for their financial future.

Don’t wait! Grab your tickets now on Eventbrite , as they’re selling fast. Stay updated on the latest news and exclusive content by following us on Insta g ram and TikTok @thebitcoinclassic.

For media inquiries or more information, contact Founder Yusuf ‘Sef’ Abdul-Ali at 360484@email4pr.com or 413-297-7372.

