The #hipthers unveil their new android social media and news apps

TARGU MURES, Romania, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The #hipthers are excited to announce that after many months of planning and plotting, they are ready to reveal a social media app that is 100% transparent, does not exploit user data for advertisers, uses a restrictive algorithm that limits exposure of the user’s content to their friends or audience. By using this app, users can connect with like-minded peers, attend or host virtual conferences/meetings for free, but also post jobs for their company or browse available open positions listed by the community. Users can connect with professionals from industries such as Entertainment, Technology, Gaming and Gambling, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Fintech, Quantum Technology, Legal Cannabis, Health and Lifestyle, VR/AR, eSports and many more.

The newly released app can be found in Google Play and is coming soon to Apple’s App Store. The app is also has a name which fits its purpose, WireUp.

You can view the screenshot here.

“WireUp is among our favorite projects and we have worked quite a lot to create an intuitive design and add only features that do not overload the community with too many information. Ever since its launch at the end of 2020, we have fixed many aspects and all that thanks to our growing community which uses the platform daily to reach new connections, friends and of course browse the shared content. Fast forward to 2022, we are excited to launch the android app and pretty soon the platform will be available for Apple users as well,” stated Zoltán Tűndik, Co-Founder and Head of Business at Hipther Agency.

WireUp has all the revolutionary features and widgets which makes it popular among users of all ages, and new features are being added monthly based on the needs of the community.

In other words, WireUP is a social media app that in its similarities looks like other “big tech” social media platforms. However, if the user is concerned about what other platforms are doing with their data, WireUp is the place to connect and network with others who share the same values.

The app has been launched based on the reinvestment of the profit generated by HIPTHER Agency and the business model is designed to resist corruption and financial greed while providing full accountability and 100% transparency to its members.

The social networking platforms market has been increasing at an exponential rate. The rise in demand is not only just from the millennials but has also risen due to significant adoption by all age groups.

A social networking/messenger site is an online platform that people use to build social networks or social relations with other people who share similar personal or career interests, activities, backgrounds, or real-life connections.

The proliferation of smartphones is also playing a vital role in the growth of the market. Social media apps designed for smartphones regularly track activities and further increase the relevance of social media marketing.

Visit https://www.wireup.zone to learn more.

Download the WireUP app on Google Play.

Furthermore, the #hipthers are also excited to reveal that their news app, HIPTHER, is also available in Google Play and will soon be available on Apple’s App Store.

HIPTHER is a news app that digests/handpicks the latest news about technology, entertainment, lifestyle, finance, and politics and serves them to the user daily.

You can view the screenshot here.

Whenever users are looking the find out more about the latest in AI or mobile, wining and dining, home-land security across the world, data analytics, fashion, pop and movie culture, political developments and much more, they are in the right place. Just head to the menu and browse the topics by category.

The team published an average of 65-70 news pieces per day which are hand-picked by the editors form multiple industries such as Entertainment, Technology, Gaming and Gambling, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Fintech, Quantum Technology, Legal Cannabis, Health and Lifestyle, VR/AR, eSports and many more.

All the articles posted are all backed by the three main principles to which the editors at Hipther Agency are committed.

Trusted and Reliable Reporting & Publishing

The articles and press releases users will find on the website all come from verified sources.

NO Psychological and Emotional Manipulation

The #hipthers are not aiming to produce emotional manipulation and they are staying away from news, press release and articles that produce fear, anxiety, racism or shown any sort of cruelty towards animals and humankind.

NO Fake News

The team hates false claims and false news, thus ensuring users that they will never find any “directed” lies among the news.

Visit https://www.hipther.com to learn more.

Download the HIPTHER app on Google Play.

Hipther Agency press contacts:

Zoltan Tuendik, Head of Business

zoltan.tundik@hipther.agency, +40 735 559 234

Alex Marginean, Marketing Specialist

alex@hipther.agency, +40 731 394 220

About Hipther Agency

One Stop Agency for multiple industries, services and activities.

HIPTHER AGENCY is the parent brand of several leading news outlets and international conferences that cover several industries such as Entertainment, Technology, Gaming and Gambling, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Fintech, Quantum Technology, Legal Cannabis, Health and Lifestyle, VR/AR, eSports and many more.

Hipther Agency consists of 15 news outlets that cover news from around the world and a portfolio of conferences that cover five continents (North America, Central America, South America, Caribbean and Europe).

For more details visit www.hipther.agency

