the holy grail of all face masks — One Unique

We all want to have fantastically smooth skin with no blemishes in sight. That’s the dream anyway. It’s not easy to find a range of products that can help you achieve this (if you find any let me know!) but I found a single product that gets you one step closer.

This is the holy grail of all face masks. Never in my entire life did I think I could find a product that would leave my skin feeling as smooth and revitalised as this. I thought that face masks were doing their job despite no reaping the benefits straight away but now I’m wondering if they were even working at all!

Thanks to Origins Out of Trouble 10-Minute Mask to Rescue Problem Skin, my whole ideals have changed around face masks. I’m not settling for anything less than the way my skin feels after using this product.

Zinc Oxide, Sulfur and Camphor soak up the oils on the surface of your skin and help remove dead skin cells. These three main ingredients work together to refine the texture of your skin and help prevent breakouts. This is truly a miracle face mask.

It does feel a bit like you’re putting Sudocrem on your face, the small isn’t the most appealing either but it doesn’t put me off. After leaving this on for 10-15 minutes, I take it off with warm water (usually in the shower) and it leaves my skin feeling smooth and fresh.

If there’s one face mask you want in your cupboard, it’s this one.

Buy Origins’ Out of Trouble 10-Minute Mask to Rescue Problem Skin for only £22.00 from Origins.