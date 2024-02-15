The HOW Agency Chosen as Digital Agency of Record for OrGreenic Cookware

Agency adds cookware brand to a growing roster of home and housewares clients, partnering with OrGreenic on a full-funnel program encompassing paid media, organic social, creative and influencer work

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The HOW Agency, a full-service digital agency and subsidiary of 5WPR, is pleased to announce it has been selected as the Digital Agency of Record for cookware brand OrGreenic.

OrGreenic is the original diamond granite, non-stick cookware brand, offering cookware four stunning hammered texture finishes: rose gold, white pearl, sapphire blue, and the traditional emerald green.

With a history of experience driving results for cookware brands, The HOW Agency’s integrated paid, organic social media and creative teams will partner with OrGreenic’s to drive sales across direct-to-consumer and retail, as well as support an upcoming product launch. HOW will leverage its in-house creative studio as well as its bespoke network of content creators to prove end-to-end programming across creative, strategy, channel management and performance marketing, layering in influencer campaigns to grow OrGreenic’s brand footprint.

“We are thrilled to work with OrGreenic as they continue to build their customer base,” said Paul Miser, EVP & Group Director. “Our team is comprised of seasoned professionals that will strengthen OrGreenic’s expansion journey, leveraging expertise with an integrated approach of both paid and social.”

All OrGreenic cookware is durable, suitable for all stove types, dishwasher-safe, scratch-resistant, and usable with metal utensils. The non-stick coating is Non-Toxic, PTHE, PFOA, and PFOS FREE, and oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, making it the ideal cookware brand for home chefs who want to explore the potential of hob-to-oven cooking with upgraded pro handles.

About OrGreenic Cookware

Crafted for both style and performance, OrGreenic Cookware is convenient, easy to use, fashionable, durable, and safe. The diamond granite non-stick surface ensures effortless cooking and easy cleanup, while the hammered texture adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen decor. Made with durable and safe materials, including a non-toxic, PTHE, PFOA, and PFOS-free coating, OrGreenic Cookware is oven-safe up to 500°F and suitable for all stove types. To learn more about OrGreenic’s collections, visit originalorgreenic.com.

About HOW

HOW, a 5W agency, is a digital marketing agency driven by a belief in radical accountability: every digital dollar must be able to demonstrate how it grows businesses and creates opportunities. With clients spanning both B2C and B2B, HOW’s work has been recognized by industry leaders such as the PR Daily Social Media and Digital Awards and was named a 2023 Top 20 Digital Marketing Agency of the Year. For more information visit howagency.co.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O’Dwyer’s, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO).

Media Contact

Roxanne Ducas

rducas@5wpr.com / 212.584.4310

