The huge change coming to Coles as supermarket relaxes coronavirus restrictions 

Coles team members will be offering to pack customers’ bags again as coronavirus restrictions and infections drop.

From June 1, Coles team members around Australia will offer to pack customers’ bags, but those who wish to continue to pack their own bags are welcome to do so.

Over the next two weeks, customers can also replace their old Coles bags with new ones under the ‘Better Bags’ scheme to help keep employees and customers safe.

Coles CEO Steven Cain hopes the new measures will help ease some of the stress and anxiety faced by customers and the team in recent months.

‘It’s reassuring that we are returning to some sense of normality in everyday life, including when doing the grocery shopping,’ he said.

‘Our team have safely served more than 200 million customers with extra care over the past three months, and we have been amazed at the resilience of both our team and customers as they have faced some of the biggest challenges in our lifetime.

‘With all product buying restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 lifted at Coles this week, our focus is still very much on providing a safe environment for team members and customers.

‘We are grateful for the way customers have adapted to some big changes in our stores including packing their own bags.

‘We hope that our team offering to pack them again makes life a little easier and that a replacement Coles ‘Better Bag’ will provide some peace of mind at a time when good hygiene practices and social distancing are as important as ever.’

Coles customers are reminded to continue practising social distancing and to make use of the available hand sanitiser upon entering and leaving the store.

