The Human Stories of the Coronavirus Pandemic

Now they’re trying to sell you clothing to wear at home.

You’ll be unsurprised to hear that people are buying more things they need, and less things they don’t. Target released a report this week, saying that, in March, it saw a 50 percent jump for essentials and food and beverages, but a downturn in things like accessories.

That’s likely why, earlier today, Macy’s announced it had lost the “majority” of its sales — and was going to furlough around 130,000 workers.

So most “nonessential” retailers, like people who sell you clothes, are viewing their digital businesses as a lifeline. On Instagram, that means you’re seeing a lot of ads for weighted blankets — but also lots of work-from-home styles and designer sweatsuits.