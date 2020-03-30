The Human Stories of the Coronavirus Pandemic

Foster requests at one shelter in Kansas City, Mo., went from an average of 10 a day to 250 a day; in Dallas, foster animal placement was up ten times over last year.

And it’s not just cats and dogs that people are taking in. “People are panic-buying chickens like they did toilet paper,” a president of one chicken hatchery told us, as egg shortfalls were reported in supermarkets.

Animal shelters grew increasingly desperate over the last week to place animals, according to NPR. Without adoption fairs, and without staff in some cases, shelters are struggling to respond to kitten and puppy season. Flatbush Cats, a foster group in Brooklyn, wrote on Instagram they were concerned about the coming “huge spike in kittens born on the street just a few weeks from now, as spay/neuter clinics across the country remain closed.”