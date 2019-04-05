The Hustle (2019)

🍿 4/5 Popcorns.

I totally enjoyed this comedy starred by Rebel Wilson and Anne Hathaway! I loved this movie foremost because of its casts. Wilson is always into comedy in every film she stars in and has a gift in acting comedy films to make audience laugh. While, Hathaway surprised me in this film as aside from drama and serious roles, she can easily take comic roles as well!

Based on entertainment factor, both actresses has comic chemistry and their comedic banter is so funny which I enjoyed all throughout watching this film. I hope the two will collaborate more films in the future – a sequel of The Hustle perhaps. The movie is said to be a remake of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) film with gender flip role this time – female centered characters which I have yet to watch to compare. But nonetheless, the story from the same writers of the first film with updated script were entertaining and fused with interesting twist.

I just don’t understand why a lot of critics didn’t like the movie which obviously I have a different view from them. For entertainment value, The Hustle is surely hilarious, decent film and worth to watch if you want good laugh of comic movies.

.

🎬 Share your thoughts and comments if you’ve watched this movie.

#goingpopcorn

#thehustlemovie

#hollywoodmoviereview

#rebelwilson

#annehathaway

#dirtyrottenscoundrels

Source