The Importance of Abandoned Cart Emails
What Are Abandoned Cart Emails?
Why Do Customers Abandon Their Carts?
There are a lot of reasons why customers leave their shopping carts unpaid. Here are the three most common ones.
Unexpected Additional Costs. The number one reason for cart abandonment is the high additional costs associated with the purchase. Customers may get surprised with expensive shipping costs and an additional payment of taxes to complete the purchase.
Credibility Concerns. Customers tend to abandon their shopping carts when the website asks them to create an account before completing the purchase. This account-creation process raises credibility concerns on how the site will use the information.
Indecisiveness. Many customers like to window shop, compare item prices, and save them on their shopping carts to be purchased later. More often than not, these customers will tend to forget about their unpaid shopping carts.
Whatever the reason, as an eCommerce business owner, you must be on top of things. If your site manages to get a hold of customer emails, you have every opportunity to get these customers back through Abandoned Cart Emails.
Why Are Abandoned Cart Emails Important?
Giving Value to Customers. Customers that abandoned their carts are significant since they intend to purchase from your company in the first place. They had the buying intent but, for one reason or another, decided not to push through with the transaction. When you follow up with an email, you are opening up a dialogue with the customer to improve your services and complete their checkout.
Sending Abandoned Cart Emails is not just about getting customers to complete their checkout. This type of email campaign can also be a great way to gather critical insights from customers to improve your business’s conversion rate by improving customers’ buying experience and thus lessening carts being abandoned.