The Indonesia's Ministry of Communications and Informatics and Siberkreasi Encourage Netizens to Explore Content Writing Skills

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Indonesia’s Ministry of Communications and Informatics (Kementerian Komunikasi dan Informatika) and National Digital Literacy Movement Siberkreasi successfully held an event titled “Content Writing 101” as a part of Gali Ilmu series on 26 March 2022. Gali Ilmu is a series of informal learning events providing education on digital skills that aims to achieve a #MakinCakapDigital society.

The class featured Linda Rahardja, Content Writer and UX Writer of Gojek, as the guest speaker. The event aims to introduce content writer as a promising career choice, encourage netizens to upgrade their content writing skills while sharing tips in creating an engaging content.

Transformation of Social Media

In February 2022, based on a report from Hootsuite, there were 191.4 million social media users (+21 million from 2021) in Indonesia, which is equivalent to 68.9% of total Indonesian population. Most of those users spent around 3 hours scrolling social media on daily basis, exceeding the amount of time spent on television. Seeing such immerse growth, it is natural that institutions, corporations, brands, and even personal accounts now treat social media as a valuable marketing tool.

Being a user-generated platform, contents play a vital role in entertaining social media users and making them stay longer on the platform. Therefore, recruiting content writers who have the capability of creating relatable and engaging contents will be extremely critical for brands and corporations to be striving on social media.

Rising Star Profession

As of March 2022, there are approximately 1,600 open job vacancies for content writers on a job portal. Such figures cannot be overlooked easily by active job seekers. “With rapid development of social media, the public now perceive content writer as a promising profession in digital transformation era. That’s why we need more classes on digital literacy to improve content writing skill,” said Rizki Ameliah, Coordinator of Digital Literacy Kemenkominfo.

Generally, job description of content writers involves the planning, writing, and editing digital contents. However, generating contents that are capable of captivating massive audiences on various digital platforms is no walk in a park. “Persuasive script is quintessential in producing quality contents,” said Linda when asked on important skill for content writers.

In addition, content writers must also be familiar and up-to-date on aspects that revolve around their profession, as Linda described “To be an impactful content writer, you must have the willingness to continuously learn and explore myriad aspects relating to your profession, including learning the fundamental of social media and understanding how Search Engine Optimization (SEO) works.”

Currently, the Ministry of Communication and Information through GNLD Siberkreasi continues to present various classes and webinars to address digital literacy issues. For more information and other digital literacy events, please visit http://info.literasidigital.id and follow @siberkreasi on social media.

About The Indonesia’s Ministry of Communications and Informatics

The Indonesia’s Ministry of Communications and Informatics through Ditjen Aptika has the primary function of spreading and developing the national digital infrastructure to accelerate Indonesia’s digital transformation.

The Ministry is working with National Digital Literacy Movement Siberkreasi as its partner to provide education on digital literacy to the broader public through various forms of media. This movement is focused on using digital literacy as a way to elevate the national capability and to further the Indonesian people.

SOURCE The Ministry of Communications and Informatics