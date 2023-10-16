The Inner Circle Acknowledges, John Ashley Sheldon, II as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Solar Energy

INDIAN LAND, S.C., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, John Ashley Sheldon, II is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the field of Solar Energy.

Mr. Sheldon pursued higher education at Florida International University College of Business in 2008 where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration. With more than 15 years in the field, he is an expert in solar energy, particularly in residential solar installation and battery installation.

Mr. Sheldon is currently the Director of New Business Capabilities at Renu Energy Solutions which he explains accelerates the adoption of clean energy by selling and installing solar systems and electric vehicle chargers to residential and commercial customers, focusing on residential solar and battery systems installation and the strategic partnerships that manufacture, litigate, and service them. He began his career in solar energy in 2008 as an Inside Sales Coordinator at Akeena Solar where he helped to bring to market Sunrun’s solar-as-a-service power purchase program and Westinghouse’s Andalay solar systems. Finding immense success in the field, he founded his own solar marketing company, Sheldon’s Solar Service, in 2010 and trademarked “SolarReady®”. His company merged with a digital customer acquisition company to create Red Ventures Solar in 2015 and he joined Renu Energy Solutions in 2018 holding various roles within the company, including Inside Sales Manager, Sales Coordinator, Business Development Manager, Business Intelligence Manager, and his position today as the Director of New Business Capabilities.

When considering the future, Mr. Sheldon notes that he foresees continued growth and success in the solar energy field where through the joint efforts of the growing worker population within the solar industry, the utilization of installed solar and energy storage will increase in percentages of the global energy production market. His success can be attributed to his philosophy to “make a difference.”

Aside from his professional pursuits, Mr. Sheldon enjoys attending music concerts with his family; traveling; documenting history; writing; gardening; playing golf; and working on home projects. He considers his family, especially his parents, as his mentors and role models. He appreciates the owners and staff at the companies he’s worked with for helping to shape and support him.

