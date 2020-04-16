‘The Innocence Files’ on Netflix spotlights the fight to overturn wrongful convictions

At the heart of the nine-hour series is the Innocence Project, the New York-based nonprofit that works to overturn false convictions. Lawyers there break down how throughout the legal process forensic evidence can be mishandled, eyewitness testimony can be wrong and prosecutors can mislead under three categories, “The Evidence,” “The Witness,” and “The Prosecution.” It’s explained that about half of the cases the Innocence Project takes on are ones where evidence had been mishandled.

The show also explains how exactly relying solely on witness testimony can turn disastrous for a defendant, when even a well-intentioned person can be wrong.

When they do win a case, lawyers in the series then help the wrongly accused reenter society, and fight for new laws to prevent wrongful conviction.

The series was created by award-winning executive producers Alex Gibney, Liz Garbus, and Roger Ross Williams.