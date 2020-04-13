The instant danger has passed, questions must be asked

news, local-news,

On graphs showing the trend of new coronavirus infections by state, each line appears to be tracking slightly downwards after reaching a peak, except for one – Tasmania. It pains us all to see our state – which makes up just a small fraction of Australia’s population – now being one of the main sources of new infections. The initial infection in the North West Regional Hospital may have come from the Ruby Princess cruise ship, but what happened afterwards is the responsibility of our health services. Treating a COVID-19 patient in hospital should have presented one of the most secure environments possible, where reinfection was impossible. The sheer scale of this transmission event, where dozens of staff and patients have now been infected, defies belief. In the short-term, the state’s entire health service – which was under severe pressure even before this pandemic – will be called upon to cover shortfalls while the hospitals are cleaned, and so these efforts need the full support and co-operation of the public. If this outbreak results in community transmission, which Premier Peter Gutwein has warned it could, then the problem will be amplified and the effort required from our health services will be drawn out. In this instance, social distancing is truly our only defence. The leaders of our major political parties have said that now is not the time to point fingers, which is true. All efforts must be focused on protecting the community at an incredibly delicate time. But when the emergency has passed, when new cases are no longer being detected, when the hospitals have reopened, when adequate testing levels are not showing community spread, then the ensuing investigation must be allowed to run its full course. It’s encouraging to see Mr Gutwein open to a future Legislative Inquiry into this outbreak, and for him to welcome all scrutiny of his government’s actions during this time, as well as the handling of the Burnie incident. Of course, actions always speak louder than words.

