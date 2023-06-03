The Integritus Group Inc. Expands Its Portfolio with the Acquisition of LPM Media Group

Leading Loss Prevention and Regulatory Compliance firm adds custom digital, mobile, and print communication solutions to its service offerings.

NEW YORK, June 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Integritus Group., a prominent loss prevention and regulatory compliance firm, announced today the acquisition of LPM Media Group, the industry leading communications company specializing in digital, mobile, and print awareness and e-learning solutions for retailers, loss prevention executives, and law enforcement. With the acquisition closing June 1, 2023, this positions the combined organization for significant market impact in the second half of the year. Founded in 1999, LPM Media Group has established itself as a results-driven team of subject matter experts as a collective of former retailers, loss prevention executives, marketing, and technology professionals. With a highly experienced executive team that has worked with leaders across nearly every major retailer in the U.S. and globally, LPM Media Group excels at developing and delivering effective communication solutions to educate and engage a distributed workforce.

Kevin O’Brien, VP of Business Development at The Integritus Group Inc., expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “We are excited to add a full suite of custom digital, mobile, and print communication solutions to our service offerings. We’ve known the team at LPM Media Group for a long time. We’ve collaborated, celebrated successes together, and with this acquisition, it elevates our standard awareness programs to much more vibrant, professional, dynamic, and cutting-edge communication and training solutions.”

Jim Lee, founder of LPM Media Group states, “We’re thrilled to become a part of the Integritus family. This move will enable us to scale our innovative solutions and reach new heights in the industry.”

Jim will continue as a senior business consultant. Kevin McMenimen, formerly the Chief Operating Officer, will now elevate to President of LPM Media Group as a new division of SEMM Holdings, the parent company of the Integritus Group. He has led LPM Media Group for ten years and prior to that served as President of Verisk Crime Analytics, the successor to industry-leading Enabl-u Technologies and Learn it Solutions, which were both founded by McMenimen and acquired by Verisk Analytics. Lee and McMenimen are also co-founders of the Loss Prevention Foundation and actively serve on the Board of Directors for this not-for profit organization, dedicated to education and advancement of the retail loss prevention profession.

“The acquisition of LPM Media Group will enable The Integritus Group to expand its offerings and provide more value-added services to its clients,” McMenimen comments. “Moreover, it opens the door to new market opportunities and strengthens the company’s leadership position in the industry. With so much professional respect for the team at Integritus and appreciation of all they have accomplished in the industry, we are excited to be a part of this combined organization, where we will accomplish so much more together.”

For more information about The Integritus Group and the acquisition, please visit http://www.theintegritusgroup.com/

