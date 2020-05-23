The It List: Gary Busey becomes a pet judge, Lady Gaga drops ‘Chromatica,’ Sofia Vergara joins ‘AGT,’ HBO Max launches and the best in pop culture the week of May 25, 2020

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. During the coronavirus pandemic, when most of us are staying at home, we’re going to spotlight things you can enjoy from your couch, whether solo or in small groups, and leave out the rest. With that in mind, here are our picks for May 25-31, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

STREAM IT: Judge Gary Busey takes the bench in the new Gary Busey: Pet Judge

In the age of COVID-19, we need something light and funny — ridiculous, even — and Gary Busey, known for his big personality, has stepped up to provide it. The Point Break actor will fill the role of many TV judges before him as he rules on cases about pets in a six-part series more akin to Portlandia and the Eric Andre Show than the People’s Court. “Is Gary Busey a real judge?” a trailer for the new show teases. “Absolutely not. Does Gary Busey know anything about animal law? Probably not.” In an early clip, Busey rules in one case someone should “take corn chowder and pour it all over your genitalia.” When the woman asks if that applies to men and women, he says yes and adds that it applies to many types of animals as well, including “mongooses, mongeeses, mongoose.” Case closed. — Raechal Shewfelt

Gary Busey: Pet Judge is available May 25 on Amazon Prime.

WATCH IT: America’s Got Talent returns with a fresh face

Sofia Vergara joins the talent competition show as a new judge this season with Heidi Klum coming back after a brief hiatus. They replace Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough whose dramatic exits made headlines late last year. Creator and executive producer Simon Cowell and comedian Howie Mandel will take their usual seats at the judge’s table, while Terry Crews returns as host. So, what can viewers expect this year? You’re in for an oinking good time. Check out an exclusive sneak peek below:

Season 15 of America’s Got Talent premieres Tuesday, May 26 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

HEAR IT: Lady Gaga welcomes you to planet ‘Chromatica’

The shapeshifting pop diva’s sixth album sees her returning to her home planet — disco dance-pop, that is — with ‘90s-throwback club bangers like “Stupid Love” and a top contender for song of the summer, the Ariana Grande duet “Rain on Me.” Elton John and K-pop girl group Blackpink also join the cyberpunk rave party. But lyrically, Gaga goes deep, exploring her personal trauma on what she calls this “beautiful abstraction” of a healing album. — Lyndsey Parker

Download/stream on Apple Music.

STREAM IT: HBO Max launches with a slate of original shows and a Westeros-sized back catalogue

In 2021, HBO Max will be the only place where you can see the #SnyderCut of Justice League. But WarnerMedia’s new streaming service has plenty of content to keep you occupied until then. Launching on May 27, HBO Max will feature a library of classic TV shows from its premium cable namesake — including Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire — as well as Warner Bros. produced series like Friends and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The feature film catalogue, meanwhile, includes beloved Studio Ghibli productions like Spirited Away, as well as Hollywood franchises like the DC Extended Universe movies and The Lord of the Rings. HBO Max’s original offerings, meanwhile, will eventually include reboots of Gossip Girl and Adventure Time. On launch day, you’ll be able to binge on Love Life, a contemporary Sex and the City starring Anna Kendrick; the ballroom competition series, Legendary; fresh Looney Tunes cartoons; The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo (more on that below); and the sure-to-be buzzy documentary, On the Record, which made headlines earlier this year for its coverage of sexual misconduct in the recording industry. — Ethan Alter

HBO Max launches Wednesday, May 27.

STREAM IT: Space Force takes off on Netflix

A parody of President Trump’s proposed Space Force from The Office creator Greg Daniels and starring Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers and Jimmy O. Yang? What is not to love here? Internet commenters have already pointed out that Carell’s General Mark R. Naird comes off like a slightly more well-adjusted military spin on Michael Scott, and if Space Force is half as funny and profound as The Office, we are in for another bureaucracy-lambasting treat. The 10-episode season also marks the first posthumous role for the mercilessly funny Fred Willard (Best in Show, Modern Family), who died May 15 at the age of 86. — Kevin Polowy

