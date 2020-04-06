The It List: Quibi launches mobile streaming shows from big names like Chrissy Teigen and J.Lo, ‘Modern Family’ and ‘Schitt’s Creek’ air final episodes, ‘Parasite’ comes to Hulu and the best in pop culture the week of April 6, 2020

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. During the coronavirus pandemic, when most of us are staying at home, we’re going to spotlight things you can enjoy from your couch, whether solo or in small groups, and leave out the rest. With that in mind, here are our picks for April 6-12, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

WATCH IT: Quibi launches with a bold new Sophie Turner performance, Chrissy Teigen on the bench and the return of Punk’d

Feel like you’ve exhausted all your binge options on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime after two weeks of quarantining? Your phone is your entryway to a new content platform with the launch of Quibi, a mobile-first entertainment platform with an ambitious slate of scripted and non-scripted shows… all of which clock in at 10 minutes or less. One of Quibi’s most high-profile launch series is Survive, which features Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner in a startlingly dramatic turn as Jane — an emotionally-troubled young woman who survives a plane crash, but still has to make it back to civilization in one piece. Based on the Alex Morel novel and produced by the indie distributor Gunpowder & Sky, Survive is a survival story wrapped in a character study: Before she ends up in the wilderness, Jane wrestles with her own mental demons, including depression — a subject that Turner has candidly discussed in her own life.

Other Quibi shows you’ll be able to stream on April 6 include Chrissy’s Court, which hands Chrissy Teigen a gavel to adjudicate small claims cases. And in case anyone gets too rowdy, the supermodel’s mother, Pepper Thai, is on hand to act as the courtroom bailiff. MTV is also reviving Punk’d, with Chance the Rapper taking over Ashton Kutcher’s old job as prank master supreme. Quibi plans to launch 175 original shows over the course of its first year, with 25 new episodes dropping daily to feed our collective appetites for new content. — Ethan Alter

Quibi is available to download on Monday, April 6 in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

WATCH IT: Modern Family signs off with its final episode and a retrospective of the show

After 11 seasons, the adventures of the Dunphy-Pritchett clan are destined to air in reruns — even more often than they do already — after wrapping up with a two-part episode with the final look at where all the beloved characters end up. (Sarah Hyland, for one, is disappointed with the way things ended up for her character, Haley.) Whatever you think of the Emmy darling’s conclusion, it’s clear that the sitcom will live on in TV history. Fans will want to tune in an hour early for a special about the making of the show, featuring interviews with the cast and crew. — Raechal Shewfelt

A Modern Farewell airs at 8 p.m. April 8 on ABC, followed by the two-part finale.

STREAM IT: Best Picture champ Parasite comes to Hulu

Is catching up with movies you haven’t seen but really should have by now one item on your #stayathome “To Do” list? (Not that you asked, but it’s definitely on ours.) Well, if you’ve yet to see Bong Joon-ho’s feverishly adored Parasite — which shocked (and delighted) the world when it upset betting favorite 1917 to win Oscar’s Best Picture trophy in February — here’s a good chance. The dark and shocking class satire about a South Korean family of hustlers who con their way into jobs at an upper-crest home comes to Hulu on April 8. It also offers rich rewards for repeat viewings. After you’ve seen it, check out this mind-bending dive into the film’s twists and turns on YouTube. You’ll appreciate the film even more. — Kevin Polowy

Watch Parasite on Hulu starting Wednesday, April 8.

STREAM IT: HBO tears down subscription wall and offers dozens of hit shows for free

Great news, you don’t have to sponge off your brother’s HBO password for a while! In possibly the single coolest move we’ve seen from any major entertainment player since the coronavirus outbreak (non-donation or relief-related, that is), the cable giant is offering dozens of free series as part of its #StayHomeBoxOffice campaign that started this past Friday. Non-subscribers can now watch classic shows like The Sopranos and The Wire, the recently wrapped comedy favorite Veep, and even on-going favorites like Succession and Barry for free. Bravo, HBO, bravo. — K.P.

