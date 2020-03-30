The It List: Tiger kings, old ‘Friends,’ amateur bakers, Jedi masters and the best in pop culture the week of March 30, 2020

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. During the coronavirus pandemic, when most of us are staying at home, we’re going to spotlight things you can enjoy from your couch, whether solo or in small groups, and leave out the rest. With that in mind, here are our picks for March 30 – April 5, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

STREAM IT: Tiger King is the distraction we need during the coronavirus

Looking for the kind of show you can’t pull yourself away from, the kind you’ll want to binge from start to finish in one day? Tiger King, with its wild cast of characters, led by a guy who goes by the name Joe Exotic, is it. The seven-episode series documents life in the community that keeps big cats — think tigers, not tabbies — and other wild animals for their own private zoos. While that on its own would make for a fascinating watch, Tiger King also examines lawsuits, political campaigns and an alleged murder-for-hire plot against an animal rights activist.

Besides, it’ll give you something to talk about with your friends during those FaceTime conversations, since a lot of people are already watching it. Netflix reported Friday that Joe Exotic and the gang were its most-watched show. Celebs including Chrissy Teigen, Cardi B, Jared Leto and David Spade — who’s been interviewing key players from the show — are devouring it, too. — Raechal Shewfelt

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is currently streaming on Netflix.

WATCH IT: The Skywalker Saga becomes complete in one very sleek box set

J.J. Abrams’s divisive saga capper Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker hits home entertainment this week, and completists will surely be adding the ninth installment to their collections. But we’re also getting one of the most exciting Star Wars collections ever released on any platform. The ultra-sleek Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga box set features all nine episodes in 4K Ultra HD (or Blu-ray), and comes with digital copies and bonus feature discs for each, plus a signed letter of appreciation from Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill. At $250, it will set you back a pretty penny — but hey, if you need some justification you could always just consider it playing your part in helping stimulate the economy. — Kevin Polowy

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga box set is exclusively for sale at Best Buy.

STREAM IT: DisneyNature’s got elephants, dolphins and Disney+, oh my!

DisneyNature kicks of Earth Month with two new animal-centric documentaries that Disney+ subscribers can beam into their living rooms starting April 3. Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex narrates Elephant, which follows a journey undertaken by a pachyderm mother and son across the Kalahari Desert. After that hot, dusty trip through the desert, cool off by taking a dip in Dolphin Reef, a coming-of-age account of a young bottlenose dolphin named Echo. Natalie Portman narrates this documentary, which makes sense because we already know how much she hates sand. — Ethan Alter

Elephant and Dolphin Reef premiere Friday, April 3 on Disney+.

WATCH IT: Kim Kardashian West takes on America’s legal system

Everyone knows Kim Kardashian the reality star, but The Justice Project showcases a different side of the entertainer. Meet Kim Kardashian, aspiring lawyer. Kardashian West has been advocating for criminal justice reform for two years and she combines her two worlds this week on Oxygen. The two-hour documentary features four cases, including a sex trafficking victim and a woman who murdered the family member who molested her. Kardashian West hears from the inmates and their families while lobbying public officials for reduced sentences. “Once you hear the circumstances that led them to make those decisions, your heart would completely open up,” Kardashian West told the Associated Press. “I hope that this is a step to opening up people’s hearts and minds. And then hopefully they can help with changing some actual laws that really do have to be changed.” — Taryn Ryder

