The Joy of a Junky Old Nintendo

Super Mario Bros. was my husband’s game choice on the evening in question. We opted for a one-player game, and passed the only working controller back and forth between us. I usually have a memory like a sieve, but somehow my brain has, for three decades, dutifully stored the location of every Super Mario Bros. hidden cloud world, warp zone and secret green-mushroom-extra-life in that whole damn game. Every note of the game music was pure familiarity. It too must have been coursing along in my blood stream all of these years.