The Joy of Circling the Block

It’s a rediscovery of aimless ambling, but also a late-breaking innovation of movement in lives suddenly devoid of trips or errands.

May 18, 2020

“Circling the block”— a phrase typically reserved for vehicles in search of a parking spot, now something done more on foot — has become a near ritualized activity both extremely basic and extremely fundamental to my days. Call it pedestrian, but it is a holding pattern that has held me throughout my shelter at home.