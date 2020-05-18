The Joy of Deleting My Many Mediocre Photos

Like Frankenstein’s creature, they trail us across time and terra. Let’s set ourselves free.

“I wear the chain I forged in life,” the ghost of Jacob Marley once complained to a former co-worker. “I made it link by link, and yard by yard.” I know exactly what he was talking about — I have several thousand mediocre to wretched photos saved on my smartphone, and I carry them with me at all times.