The Joy of Having Plans Cancel Themselves

No longer do I have to make creative excuses for the things I don’t want to do. Science and nature have done that for me.

May 18, 2020

We isolated as a family a full 10 days before others; one of my sons has asthma, and it was clear we weren’t getting good information — Sure! Masks won’t help prevent a respiratory illness! Sure! We became like Pompeii, frozen in place in a house in the suburbs that I’d longed to leave until all of this happened. Now, we’re left to find the smaller things that give us joy, and I’m not finding much. Also, my 9-year-old? He hums all the time, it turns out. All. The. Time.