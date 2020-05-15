The Justice Dept.’s Attempt to Drop the Michael Flynn Case, Explained

Do protocol irregularities around the interview matter?

Probably not legally, but they make James B. Comey, then the F.B.I. director, look bad.

Mr. Comey unilaterally dispatched agents to question Mr. Flynn in the middle of unresolved deliberations with the acting attorney general, Sally Q. Yates, about whether they should instead first notify the White House, according to F.B.I. files. The move angered Ms. Yates and other department officials.