The Kapil Sharma Show: Have you seen this throwback picture of Ibrahim Ali Khan from the sets? | Bollywood Life

We're sure like us, you all would also be missing The Kapil Sharma Show thoroughly right now. Since Kapil Sharma began his own comedy TV show every weekend, he had been ruling the hearts of the audience. His TV show was one of the things that the audience looked forward to every weekend. There are various memories attached to the show, both of the actors and of the host as well.

We came across a picture from the sets of the Kapil Sharma's TV show that we thought of sharing with you all. Well, its a throwback picture and we can see Kapil with a young handsome star kid. We are talking about none other than Saif Ali Khan's elder son, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Yes, a fan page of Ibrahim posted the picture and boy, he looks so cute in it. Have a look at the picture here:

Also Read – The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘So jao ab,’ says Kapil Sharma as he takes a dig at Archana Puran Singh’s throwback video from the sets

Meanwhile, reports stating Kapil Sharma to shoot new episodes for the show from home were dismissed by Kiku Sharda. In an interview with Times of India, he said, “I’ve not been informed about any such development. I don’t think anything of this sort is going to happen. The situation is bad in the country now and all we need to do is adhere to the rules of the lockdown. It will be foolish to gather 100 people together for a shoot when we have to strictly follow social distancing. And shooting without the staff and important people is absolutely impossible. If we ever plan to shoot for TKSS there will be at least 50-60 people and we can’t afford to do it at this point of time.”

Well, we can just wait and watch what happens. Meanwhile, what do you have to say about Ibrahim's throwback picture?

