The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil to host THESE special guests on his show after lockdown | Bollywood Life

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the best weekly comedy shows that is not only popular but one of the most awaited ones every weekend. Due to COVID-19 lockdown, everything has come to s standstill, every non-essential commodities shop, shopping centers and productions of films, TV shows and web shows, everything has come to a standstill ever since the government announced lockdown in March. And hence every TV show went on a break and stopped airing fresh episodes of their show. And so is the case with The Kapil Sharma Show. But guess what, Kapil has new guests of honour already. Also Read – Krushna Abhishek posts cute throwback pic with Farah Khan, and it’s adorable

It so happened that Kapil Sharma recently conducted an #AskKapil session on his Twitter handle and spent some time chatting with his fans on social media. Well, it was really nice of Kapil, what better a way to spend lockdown time than connecting with fans. One fan of Kapil asked him who his next guest of honour would be and went on to have a special recommendation to which Kapil heartily agreed. “@KapilSharmaK9 After Lockdown who is the first celebrity to come on Show ? ??… I suggest please make special episode with Doctors & Police ?✌️ #AskKapil,” The fan asked the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor. Also Read – Deepika Padukone is an ‘Inspiration’, reveals Kapil Sharma in his Twitter chat session

Kapil replied to him saying, “Mera b yahi khayaal hai .. they r the real heroes at his crucial time.” Have a look at their tweet here: Also Read – The Kapil Sharma Show: Have you seen this throwback picture of Ibrahim Ali Khan from the sets?

Mera b yahi khayaal hai .. they r the real heroes at his crucial time https://t.co/0SLxON7RVe — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

Meanwhile, since lockdown, Kapil is with Ginni and his daughter Anayra in Mumbai while his mother is in Punjab. A fan asked who he would meet once the lockdown and prompt comes the reply that he would meet his mom. “@KapilSharmaK9 Kapil Saheb, Lockdown khulne ke baad aap Sabse pehle kinse milna chahenge. Give one or two names.” a fan had asked. “Mummy se .. she is in Punjab,” the actor-comedian had replied.

Mummy se .. she is in punjab https://t.co/tdRPDB4Tia — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) April 27, 2020

What do you have to say about Kapil’s tweets and replies? Let us know by tweeting to us @bollywood_life.

