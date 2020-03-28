The Kapil Sharma Show, March 28, written update: Kapil Sharma turns a singer | Bollywood Life

The episode begins with Kapil Sharma singing. He shows off his singing talents and his soulful voice grabs all the attention. After that, he welcomes the audience and begins with his amazing jokes. He joked about kids and their dramas. He makes Archana Puran Singh out loud. Kapil Sharma then talks about girlfriend and boyfriend talks and shows how they act. His jokes continue to make everyone laugh. He also talks about marriages and makes everyone laugh. He then talks to the audience and asks them if they have experienced any such dramas in their life. After interacting with the audience we get to see a play by the team members of The Kapil Sharma Show. Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda and Atul Parchure begin with the play and the scene is of hell and heaven. Kapil Sharma acts as Damraj aka Yamraj while Chandan is Chitragupt aka Vichitragupt. Also Read – The Kapil Sharma Show, March 22, written update: Aayush Sharma talks about his first meeting with Salman Khan

Bharati Singh and Krushna Abhishek also enter as apsara in the play. Bharati Singh becomes an apsara from heaven and Krushna Abhishek is an apsara from the hell. The play is about a man Manoj who has died and is brought up at the Yamlok. The hilarious play set the stage on fire and everyone including Archana Puran Singh were laughing from the start till the end.

