The Kapil Sharma Show, March 29, written update: Kapil Sharma receives a special gift from his fan | Bollywood Life

The episode begins with Kapil Sharma welcoming the audience. He begins his jokes and this time the topic is on fear (Darr). The ace comedian makes us laugh with his amazing comic timings. Kapil Sharma then starts interacting with the audience and asks them about their fears from their childhood. He gets to hear some really hilarious stories which make him and everyone laugh. One of Kapil Sharma's fans also dedicates a song to the show. Later Kapil Sharma is back on the stage after a break. Kapil Sharma then praises Archana Puran Singh as she looks gorgeous in a saree. After that, he starts cracking jokes on her. Kapil Sharma then starts joking about clothing. He talks about the different types of clothes.

Once again, the comedian spreads laughter with his amazing jokes. Later he starts interacting with the audience and asks him to share their stories related to clothes. Kapil Sharma's fan gifts him a handmade portrait and reveals that he has come from Varanasi by selling his mobile. He continues to interact with the audience. One of the audience members reveals a very unusual talent of his kids who can read and identify things even when their eyes are closed. Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh are shocked by this and ask them to showcase their talent. Everyone is surprised to see this.



Post this, Kapil Sharma takes leave.

