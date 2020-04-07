The Kapil Sharma Show: ‘So jao ab,’ says Kapil Sharma as he takes a dig at Archana Puran Singh’s throwback video from the sets | Bollywood Life

You might be missing The Kapil Sharma Show as we all do too, right? Well, this lockdown due to Coronavirus has certainly affected everyone across the globe. But worry not, here’s a little fun from the sets that had happened before Coronavirus had hit India. It so happened that Archana Puran Singh had taken to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback video from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the video, we can see Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar promoting their film, The Sky Is Pink on the sets while an incident had halted the shoot. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Kapil Sharma says that time passes quickly when you have a baby at home

The BTS video, that Archana Puran Singh shared on her Instagram handle could see Kapil Sharma talking to the production assistant about a sofa’s broken foot. She captioned the vide saying, “throwback #kapilsharmashow Ek baar chalte show mein Kapil ki kursi tod dee thi (shayad Sapna ne)?? So we took a short break to repair the chair ! @priyankachopra @faroutakhtar were the guests. #lockdown2020 mein saari purani yaadein waapis aa rahi hain !” Here’s the video: Also Read – The Kapil Sharma Show, March 29, written update: Kapil Sharma receives a special gift from his fan

Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Sunil Grover makes a statement for wearing the mask through his different avatars

On the other hand, Kapil Sharma took a jibe at the actress by commenting on her post. “So jao ab ? itna content to sony tv ke paas nahi hai. Jitna apke paas hai,”(Now go to sleep. Even Sony TV doesn’t have as much content as you have at your disposal). he wrote. Kapil and Archana share a very good equation and on the sets, they are often seen taking a dig at each other, though all in good spirits.

During the lockdown period, Archana has been sharing a lot of videos on her Instagram handle from her home and also from the sets(throwback). WEll, we always love BTS videos from the sets of films or TV shows. Keep them coming, Archana.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.