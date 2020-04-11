The Kapil Sharma Show to be back with new episodes; Kapil Sharma to resume shooting from home | Bollywood Life
The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most-watched reality shows on television. Not just the small screen stars, even Bollywood celebrities are a big fan of the show as well as of Kapil Sharma. The show has been doing well on the TRP charts as well and has been amongst the top five for weeks. A lot of Bollywood celebrities come to the show for promoting their film. Now, due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the shoots of television shows and films have been stopped and there are no new episodes of any show let to be aired. In this situation, all the channels have started telecasting the old shows again. However, there is some good news for all Kapil Sharma fans. The Kapil Sharma Show will soon be back with new episodes. As per reports, Kapil Sharma has found a new way to entertain his fans. Kapil will soon start shooting fresh episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show at home.
Kapil Sharma has decided to resume shooting of his show from home without a live audience and he won’t be the first one to shoot a talk show without a live audience. Earlier, America talk show hosts Ellen Degeneres, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel have also adopted the same format. Even Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa have come up with another comedy show, Hum Tum Aur Quarantine. This show will be shot at Bharti’s residence.
Well, this will be fun and we are excited to see the new episodes.
