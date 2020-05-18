The key pieces that I’ve got on high rotation – Kate Waterhouse

The one thing that isolation life really taught me is that there are just key things that I can’t live without when it comes to my wardrobe. I found myself gravitating towards these pieces over and over again and they really were the cornerstone of many looks.

I also discovered that it really is very important for me to change my outfit according to a specific activity as it helped get me in the right frame of mind. While it’s ultra comfortable, staying in tracksuits/workout gear all day it made it really hard to differentiate between relaxation time and work time so I was doing multiple changes throughout the day—much like I would on a regular day where I’d change from from my activewear after a run, to my work clothes then back home to softer pieces to wind down. And in this process, I was really able to pinpoint the things that I need for a functional wardrobe on a day to day basis. Having collaboration with Lexus on a few stay at home/work from home style videos here’s what I honed in on as things I can’t live without right now…

Good activewear

I found that a good activewear set is really important to me, and I’m loving the sets by Camilla and Marc. They colours are ultra chic and not too out there and flashy which fits into my style. They were also easy to dress up, I actually threw on a white shirt over them on the odd occasion and they looked less exercise and more fashion-y.

A good line-up of jeans and tailored pants

I have on high rotation right now jeans and tailored but relaxed fit pants. I tend to go back and forth between the two of them most days now. They’re comfortable but also polished which is important to me.

Reliable basics

I’ve always been about great basics and currently I’m wearing white tees and singlets a lot. I tend to layer quite frequently in autumn and winter so it’s important to have those basics sorted, and for me, I’ve found Uniqlo and Cotton On do great, and affordable staples.

Comfy knits

There’s no better time than now to invest in great knits! I am building up a collection in a variety of colours as I’ve found them to be the easiest, most comfortable and also effortlessly stylish option on most days. I’m loving knits I’ve recently got from Bec and Bridge and Joslin Studio, they’re a great style and also come in beautiful shades.

Blazers

And last but not least, one of my forever staples—a great blazer. Having a blazer at the ready has honestly helped me get ready for a Zoom call in just a few seconds as it makes any look look that much more polished.

Credits: Wearing in video – pants, Manning Cartell; Top, Cotton On; Items off the rack – Activewear set, Camilla and Marc; Jeans, Levis 501; T-shirt, Uniqlo; Singlet, Cotton On; Blazers, Manning Cartell; Pink knit, Joslin Studio; Blue knit, Bec and Bridge; White jeans, Bec and Bridge

This post was produced in collaboration with Lexus