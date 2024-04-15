The Larry H. Miller Company Invests in ATTYX, a Lehi-Based Home Improvement Company

ATTYX Bundles Renewable Energy Solutions and Home Efficiencies for Residents

ATTYX Welcomes Talented Executives to Help Drive Growth, Create Customized Offerings and Deliver Quality Customer Experience

LEHI, Utah, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ –The Larry H. Miller Company announced its investment in ATTYX, a pioneering home improvement company specializing in energy-efficient upgrades and clean energy solutions, including windows, roofing, insulation, HVAC and solar solutions. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for ATTYX as it seeks to revolutionize the home services industry. Founded on the principle that the home is paramount to individual well-being, ATTYX has established itself as a leader in delivering innovative solutions that not only enhance comfort and functionality but also reduce the cost of living for its clients. Under the leadership of co-founders and co-CEOs Grant Young and Benson Payne, ATTYX opened in New York and has rapidly expanded its reach and impact, transforming countless homes across the country, reaching California and Hawaii.

ATTYX, headquartered in Lehi, is a full-service company with trusted experts who identify federal and state home efficiency incentives designed to help homeowners lower costs and save energy, and bundle products and installation services.

“ATTYX’s commitment to improving the lives of homeowners and their families through cost-savings and more efficient energy solutions aligns with our mission to enrich lives,” said Alex Dunn, a managing partner for the Larry H. Miller Company. “They set themselves apart from other home improvement companies by maintaining greater control over the entire customer experience and offering bundled services, resulting in faster and smoother project delivery. ATTYX’s trained technicians leave homeowners feeling confident and secure and cared for through each project.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Larry H. Miller Company,” said Grant Young, co-CEO of ATTYX. “Their longstanding commitment to excellence and community engagement perfectly complements our mission to provide world-class home improvement solutions. With their support, we are confident that we can accelerate our growth and continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

In addition to the acquisition, ATTYX has welcomed a talented team of executives, including Chris Cirac, Nick Hansen, Andre Young and Jacquline Perry, who will play integral roles in driving the company’s future growth and innovation. With a renewed focus on investing in employees, processes, and technology, ATTYX is poised to elevate the customer experience.

“As we continue to invest in our people and infrastructure, our primary goal remains unchanged: to provide a world-class experience to our customers,” said Nick Hansen, ATTYX vice president of Outside Sales. “The Larry H. Miller Company’s resources and expertise will allow us to further enhance our service offerings and exceed the expectations of our valued clients.”

ATTYX’s services deliver excellence and sustainability and are designed to meet the diverse needs of all homeowners and discover personalized solutions for any budget.

About ATTYX

ATTYX delivers high-quality home improvement solutions to homeowners regardless of their financial situation through a range of strategic financing and government incentives designed to lower energy costs and create a more sustainable home. To learn more, visit Attyx.com.

About the Larry H. Miller Company

The Larry H. Miller Company oversees the Miller family’s business platforms,including real estate, senior health, sports and entertainment, and investments. For more information, visit lhm.com.

