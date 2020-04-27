‘The Last Dance’: Carmen Electra ‘Hid’ From Michael Jordan When He Came To Get Dennis Rodman

The wild life of Dennis Rodman was the focus of this week’s episodes of ‘The Last Dance.’ Carmen Electra made a cameo and recalled a time when Michael Jordan showed up to (her then-boyfriend) Rodman’s Vegas hotel room and she hid behind the couch!

Last week’s two-part premiere of ESPN’s documentary, The Last Dance explored the origins of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, along with the drama that came with the famous No. 2 being underpaid. This week (episodes three and four), it was the Dennis Rodman show, which fans of the former NBA player know is always entertaining. Episode three specifically focused on the evolution of and uniqueness of Rodman — from his ever-changing hair colors, to his fling with Madonna, and his partying lifestyle.

Dennis Rodman grew up in the projects. His mother kicked him out at the age of 18 because “she got tired of me not providing,” he said. Dennis lived on the streets for two years and instead of getting into drugs and partying, he focused on basketball. When he got to the NBA, he thrived as an elite defender and rebounder.

As he became a star, he embraced the partying lifestyle and began dating Madonna. It was around the time when Dennis was traded to the San Antonio Spurs. He changed his hair color to blonde and began “acting out,” as his peers described it in the doc.

One teammate recalled, “Madonna says he’s cute. They start seeing each other. Madonna established that ‘you need to be you’… and he began to realize he can push the boundaries.”

The shift in Dennis’ outspoken behavior seemed to occur when Madonna came into his life. However, their relationship didn’t last long. Fast-forward to 1998: Dennis was in his third year with the Chicago Bulls, a team that embraced Rodman for who he was, despite his outspoken behavior and love for partying.

One day, he asked coach Phil Jackson and team leader, Michael Jordan for a “vacation.” He wanted to go party and let loose. They told Rodman that he had 48 hours until he had to return for practice.

“So, I went to f–king Vegas,” Rodman recalled, laughing in the doc.

“I do remember being in Vegas with him,” said Carmen, who appeared on screen (looking incredible). “The party was on,” she continued as old footage played of the then-couple taking shots together with a group of in Vegas.

“He had to escape. He liked to go out, he liked to go to the club. We’d go to his favorite restaurant, his favorite night club then after hours — it didn’t stop. It was definitely an occupational hazard to be his girlfriend,” Carmen said of her time dating Rodman, laughing. “To be honest, I didn’t realize what the team’s schedule was. I didn’t know he took a detour,” she added about Rodman’s 48-hour “vacation.”

Rodman “didn’t get back on time,” Michael said, admitted that he had to “go get his ass out of bed. I’m not going to say what was in his bed but…,” he continued, laughing.

Yes, it was Carmen Electra — who, at the time, was sexy rising star in Hollywood.

“There was a knock on the door,” Carmen recalled. “It’s Michael Jordan, and I hid. I didn’t want to seem like that, so I was just hiding behind the couch lie this. ‘Come on we gotta get to practice,’” she said, impersonating Michael talking to Dennis.

The Last Dance continues next week with episodes five and six as the documentary looks back at the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty through the lens of the final championship season in 1997-98. The Bulls allowed an NBA Entertainment crew to follow them around for that entire season, and some of that never-before-seen footage will be in the documentary. ESPN spoke to more than 100 people close to the team and personalities who experienced the championship run, including LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and more.

ESPN will air two new episodes of Michael Jordan’s The Last Dance every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET until May 17. Be sure to check back at HollywoodLife for weekly recaps.