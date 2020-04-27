‘The Last Dance’ Had the Internet Talking About Dennis Rodman Like it Was the ’90s Again

You knew it was coming. We all did. In Episode One of ESPN’s The Last Dance—the end-all, be-all docuseries on the Chicago Bulls dynasty of the ’90s—we got the Michael Jordan origin story. Then Scottie Pippen, in Episode Two. So, heading into Episodes Three and Four, that left the technicolor-haired big man, Dennis Rodman.

Sure, you probably knew a lot of it already: The grab-everything hustle on the basketball floor. Madonna, maybe, the wedding dress, definitely. But how about that Vegas story?

It’s a highlight of the documentary so far: In the middle of the 1997-98 season, Rodman needed a vacation. He’d take whatever he can get. Phil Jackson gave him 48 hours. And off Rodman went to Vegas to party with Carmen Electra. Of course, 48 turned into 72, so Michael Jordan flew to Vegas himself, knocked on the door, and told him It’s time to go back. And that was that. What would you do if MJ showed up at your doorstep?

Aside from the Rodman circus, the new episodes also delivered on revealing that the schoolyard animosity between the Bulls and the “Bad Boys” Detroit Pistons—who were a sort of final boss for MJ to defeat before he started winning consecutive titles—hasn’t gone away in the slightest.

Here’s something the talking heads have been saying nonstop lately: What if this team was around during the social media era? Now’s the closest thing we have. Let’s look at the best of what the Internet had to say about Episodes Three and Four of The Last Dance—Rodman, The Bad Boys, retro Phil Jackson, Jordan, and all.