‘The Last Dance’: Michael Jordan Reveals The Real Story Behind His Legendary ‘Flu Game’

Even the casual NBA fan has heard about Michael Jordan’s ‘flu game’ on June 11, 1997 — Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Chicago Bulls and Utah Jazz. MJ went off on a tear, despite being gravely ill. He revealed the truth in ‘The Last Dance’ on May 17.

Michael Jordan put decades of speculation about his famous “flu game” to rest during episode 9 of ESPN’s The Last Dance documentary on Sunday. It turns out that MJ didn’t have the flu — he had food poisoning. He explained what led to him throwing up for hours before Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz.

June 10, 1997: “I’m at the Marriott Suites, George [Koehler], myself, Tim [Grover] and I think a couple of my security guys,” Michael said. “It was 10, 10:30 at night. We’re hanging out in the room.” George, a good friend of Michael’s, was his assistant at the time.

Tim, Michael’s close friend and trainer, went on to explain that MJ was hungry, so they were calling a bunch of nearby restaurants. They found one pizza place that was open and decided to order.

“There were 4-5 guys outside the door, delivering the pizza,” Tim said, noting how odd it was that that many people needed to deliver one pizza. “They’re all trying to look in [the room]. They knew it was Michael I had a bad feeling about it,” he admitted, explaining that “Mike is the only one who eats the pizza.”

Tim got a call in the middle of the night with notice that Michael was extremely sick and throwing up. When he got to Michael’s room, “he’s curled in a ball shaking,” Tim said.

“I was throwing up all night,” Michael recalled, finally confirming, “It wasn’t the flu game, it was food poisoning.”

Jordan’s mother, Deloris recalled talking to Michael before Game 5 of the NBA Finals. “‘Mom I have to play,”” Michael told her. “And I’m thinking, he should not play,” he said.

Ahead of Game 5, “I stayed in bed all day. I couldn’t eat anything, hold anything in or down,” Michael recalled. He was hooked up to an IV ahead of the game and his teammates described his face as looking “chalky white.”

“I’m going to try, it’s Game 5,” Michael said when coach Phil Jackson asked if he could play. “If anything, I can get decoyed. I’m gonna go out and play.”

It was game time and Michael looked washed. Every time the whistle would blow for a time out, it was almost as if the life came out of his body. MJ was gassed. He would hit the bench and just sprawl out with a towel on his head.

“He was in pretty bad shape, but a lot of times when you’re sick you’re able to find something deep down inside that you didn’t know was there and I think it was one of those games that he wanted to win so bad and he just stayed with it,” Scottie Pippen recalled.

After a time out in the second quarter, MJ went off. It was like he flipped a switch. He started nailing shots and carrying the team. Eventually, the game was tied, 85-85 and MJ was at the free throw line. He missed one and immediately got the rebound and scooped up the loose ball with 40 seconds remaining. With 10 seconds left on the shot clock, Jordan hit a 3. — At this point, he’s playing extra playoff minutes and has 38 points in 44 minutes.

MJ carried the Bulls to a Game 5 win over the Jazz, 90-88. The Bulls led the series 3-1. And, you know what happens in most cases when a team is up 3-1 in a playoff series. — It’s usually a wrap.

“He has shown that no matter how sick he was, he’s still the best player in the world,” Scottie said.

ESPN’s aired the final episode of its 10-part docuseries, The Last Dance on May 17 — which explored the 90s Chicago Bulls dynasty and the team’s final championship run against the Utah Jazz before the team split up.