The Latest Trailer For Sophie Turner’s First Show After ‘GOT’ Is Here And We Have Goosebumps

Update 23/03/20: A month after Quibi released its first trailer for Sophie Turner’s upcoming new TV show Survive, it’s just surprised us with yet another sneak peek of what’s to come.

On Monday March 23, the streaming service released the new trailer which sees ELLE UK‘s cover star experiencing a plane crash and waking up with a fellow survivor (Corey Hawkins) in the middle of nowhere surrounded by snow and debris.

Based on the critically acclaimed novel Survive by Alex Morel the trailer’s creepy music, terrifying crash scene and Castaway vibes alone have us hooked.

Survive is one of Quibi’s ‘Movies in Chapters’ (which only shows content in short bursts of 10 minutes or less rather than traditional 30 minute or 20 minute episodes) and will debut on Quibi on April 6.

Update 11/02/20: Quibi has released the first-look trailer for Sophie Turner’s new show Survivor and it looks set to be a nail-biter.

The 52-second-clip sets the premise for the nerve-wracking show. We see the actor – who is debuting her first TV role since Game of Thrones – play Jane, a woman struggling with her life when a plane she is travelling on crashes in arctic conditions leaving just her and, seemingly, one other survivor.

The other survivor is Paul, played by Corey Hawkins. The two have to establish a camaraderie to literally survive the events.

With the preview of the storyline, captivating acting by Turner and Hawkins and the tense soundtrack to the trailer, we don’t think we caught a breath in all 52 seconds.

Watch the first trailer here:

Original Story: Sophie Turner Lands First TV Role After Game Of Thrones

Since Game Of Thrones came to an end, Sophie Turner has been having the summer of her life.

She married boyfriend Joe Jonas at a stunning Chateau wedding venue in the south of France, wearing a bespoke Louis Vuitton gown, then she headed to southern Italy and the Maldives for her honeymoon, before joining her new husband and his brothers for the Jonas Brothers US tour.

But now, it’s back to work for the 23-year-old actor.

After playing Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones since the age of 14, Turner has now landed her first TV role since the cult series aired its final episode earlier this year.

The British actress will play the lead role of Jane in a series called Survive, which will be available on upcoming new streaming platform Quibi.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series is based on the novel of the same name by Alex Morel about two survivors of a plane crash.

Turner will star opposite Corey Hawkins, who will play the other survivor Paul, who is most recognisable from playing a young Dr Dre in Straight Outta Compton and in the 2018 Oscar-winning Spike Lee film BlacKkKlansman.

‘I couldn’t be more honoured to portray the role of Jane… She’s a complex character fighting against the odds not only to save her life but to also find her own source of strength and courage.

‘I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need,’ the mental health advocate said.

The series is currently in production, so it’s unknown when it will air, but for the moment Turner waits to see if she wins the Best Supporting Actress Emmy she’s been nominated for, for her work in GOT, at the awards ceremony this weekend.

