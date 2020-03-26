The Least Our Freeloading Son Could Do Is Practice Social Distancing

My wife and I have a 25-year-old son who has sadly failed to launch. He lives in a shared apartment with many roommates. Still, he brings his dirty laundry home and eats dinner with us frequently because, we suspect, it’s free. He hasn’t found anything like a career path. We can almost deal with all of this. What we can’t deal with is his irresponsible behavior during our national period of “social distancing” to help contain Covid-19. When we challenge him about his partying and hanging out with large groups of friends, he shrugs us off — as if he wasn’t endangering himself and others. Any advice?

G.G.

Let’s start gentle, then get tough (as needed). Stop saying your son has “failed to launch.” It’s too soon to know and would likely hurt his feelings. Being 25 is harder today than it was when we were kids — and that was before Covid-19!

The gig economy, sky-high rents and staggering student debt loads have hamstrung many young people. But I won’t be your son’s apologist, either. When he brings home dirty laundry, let him wash it. If he turns up for dinner, have him do the dishes.

As for all-important social distancing, I mostly disagree with the army of pundits who ascribe recklessness like your son’s to the “invincibility of youth.” When I was 25 and terrified of H.I.V. transmission, “invincible” is the last name you would have called me. I’ve also seen many responsible young people in action in recent weeks.