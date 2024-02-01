The Linux Foundation Announces Registration is Open for Open Source Summit North America and More 2024 Events

Linux Foundation Events are the meeting place of choice for open source maintainers, developers, architects, infrastructure managers, and sysadmins, as well as technologists leading open source program offices, DevRel teams, and other critical leadership functions.



SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced that registration is open for Open Source Summit North America , happening April 16-18 in Seattle, WA. In addition, registration and the call for papers are open for numerous other 2024 events. View the full information here and below.

With a mission to support the growth of open source and collaborative development, Linux Foundation Events serve as crucial platforms for networking, learning, and advancing open source technologies. In 2024, Linux Foundation Events will see over 100,000 open source developers and community members from around the globe meet to share ideas, learn, and collaborate to drive innovation. Discussions will span updates on core open source technologies, emerging technology developments, and best practices surrounding Linux, AI, open source governance, embedded open source, cloud & cloud native, open source program office management, and much more.

“We are thrilled to announce many of our 2024 events – and keep an eye out for even more to come,” said Angela Brown, SVP & GM, Events, The Linux Foundation. “We strongly believe that events are vital to accelerating collaboration and innovation in open source and play a prominent role in sustaining the vibrancy of global communities. We look forward to welcoming everyone and hope you will join us.”

Registration is now open for the following 2024 Linux Foundation events. Please visit each event’s website for information on early bird pricing, venues, and more.

Please save the date for the following events. Registration will be opening soon!

Speak

Linux Foundation events are an excellent way to get to know the community and share your ideas and the exciting work that you are doing. We strongly encourage first-time speakers and members of underrepresented communities to submit. If you aren’t sure about your abstract or have any questions, please reach out to us and we will be more than happy to work with you on your proposal.

The call for speaking proposals for the following events are still open. Please visit each event’s website (linked below) to view suggested topics, timelines, and more.

GitOpsCon North America (Deadline: February 4)

Linux Security Summit North America (Deadline: February 4)

Container Plumbing Days (Deadline: February 6)

SOSS Community Day (Deadline: February 9)

AI_dev: Open Source GenAI & ML Summit Europe (Deadline: March 5)

WasmCon (Deadline: March 31)

CloudNativeSecurityCon (Deadline: March 31)

Open Source Summit Europe (Deadline: April 30)

Linux Security Summit Europe (Deadline: May 19)

Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management & BPF Summit

Discounts, Scholarships, and Travel Funding

Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount off registration. Members can contact events@linuxfoundation.org to request a member discount code.

The Linux Foundation provides diversity and need-based registration scholarships for each event listed above. For more information on eligibility and how to apply, please visit the event’s website, click the “Attend” tab, and select the “Scholarships” option.

The Linux Foundation’s Travel Fund is intended to enable open source developers and community members to attend events that they would otherwise be unable to attend due to a lack of funding. Please click here for more information.

Sponsor

LF event sponsorship packages offer thought leadership opportunities, lead generation programs, prominent branding, and more; enabling you to make an important impact on the ecosystem, showcase your technologies, and deliver your message. Click here to learn more about how you can share your thought leadership and support the entire global open source community. Email us for more information or to speak to our team.

