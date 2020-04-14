‘The lockdown will be a story to tell my daughter when she grows up’

Taking care of a child and keeping them indoors especially at this time of social distancing is no cakewalk. But Neha Dhupia is enjoying her quarantine days as she’s spending time with her one-and-a-half year old daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Ask her if she has been taking special precautions to protect her from Covid-19 and she says, “We’re following all the rules at home. I was away on a shoot and ever since I came back, I’ve been in quarantine with my family even before the 21-day lockdown was announced. I made sure that very few people are in contact with our daughter.”

The actor believes that it’s every parent’s duty to first protect their own health so as to ensure the safety of their children. “We’re staying clean and hygienic. As parents, we always tend to panic. But Angad (Bedi; husband) has been amazing, too, and that’s a big help,” she says, adding, “We’re keeping her dietary habits healthy and keeping her as active at home as she was when she would step out. I’m also trying to make sure that she sits in the balcony and gets enough sunshine.”

Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi with daughter Mehr

Dhupia says that she has been making the best use of this time by keeping her daughter engaged in productive activities. “I’m indulging her in activities such as painting and teaching her the basics in terms of the syllabus that has come from her parent-toddler programme based school,” she shares.

Urging all mothers to create a positive space at home, Dhupia says, “I’ve been teaching her to fold clothes and clean the wardrobe. I believe children are intuitive. Our daughter hasn’t been throwing any tantrums. I think this will be a story to tell her when she grows up.”